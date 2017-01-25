Meg Makes: Pining for summer with stuffed peppers

Last weekend's warm weather has me craving food that tastes like summer. I blame the neighbor brave enough to use his grill. His dinner smelled amazing.

My husband created this recipe a few years ago while on a sausage-and-pepper kick. They're originally meant to be cooked on the grill, but you can just easily bake them. They make a great side dish.

CHORIZO-STUFFED BELL PEPPERS

8 ounces chorizo, casing removed

1/2 medium red onion, chopped

2 small jalapenos, ribbed and chopped

1 red Anaheim pepper, chopped, saving several rings for a garnish

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, diced

2 green bell peppers, with tops cut off and ribbed

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 lime, cut in half

Brown chorizo in a pan on stove. Add onion, jalapeno and Anaheim peppers and cook until meat is done.

Take off heat and mix with cilantro and about half of cheese.

Fill bell peppers with meat mixture and top with rest of cheese. Add Anaheim pepper rings to top. Place in a glass baking dish, surrounding with balls of aluminum foil, if necessary, to keep upright.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake about 30 minutes or until bell peppers are your desired doneness and cheese is melted. Garnish with more fresh cilantro, if you'd like.

Squeeze fresh lime over top before serving.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.