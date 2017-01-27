Religion calendar, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

UU Social Justice Film. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2, in Chapel, Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U. "Forgiving Dr. Mengele." Screening and facilitated discussion. Best Documentary — Slamdance Film Festival 2006. Free and open to the public. Call 344-1176.

BAZAARS, FOOD, FUNDRAISERS

Food distribution:

— Catholic Charities' Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church's east entrance, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 689-1427.

— Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church Sack Lunch Ministry. 9 a.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays; use office entrance at 208 W. University St., C. Free sack lunches. Visit EmmanuelMemorialEpiscopal.org.

— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. Pantry hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 3 to 5 p.m. first Monday of the month; student ID required. For information, wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, at a new location at Parkland College, now in Room M-138 on the campus's northwest side across from the planetarium, Champaign. Open to public. Call 344-1120, wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.

Italian Night. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 Old Church Road. Spaghetti supper and silent auction. Items: four tickets to an Illinois basketball game, pearl earrings and much more. Call 369-9344, cucanteenrun.org or email cucanteenrun@gmail.com.

St. Matthew Winter Carnival. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Dinner, games, bounce houses, raffles, silent auctions. All proceeds go to new items for St. Matthew School. Call 359-4224 for information.

St. Matthew Trivia Night. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11,St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Cash prizes, 50/50 raffle and mulligans, bring a spread of food to share. Soda, water and desserts provided. Tickets $10 each. Registrations available, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at coffee and donuts. Sponsored by Respect Life Ministry. Proceeds benefit area crisis pregnancy centers. Contact Stephanie Hege at neverland1013@hotmail.com.

Empty Bowls Supper. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, The High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C. To raise funds to support organizations that fight hunger. Sponsored by the Art Club and Art Department at the school. Includes a simple but delicious meal of soup and bread, music, drama and dance performances, and leave with a handmade ceramic bowl. Suggested donation for meal and bowl, $10, for meal alone, $5.

MUSIC

1662 Choral Evensong. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Guest artists will be UIUC's ecco vocal ensemble, whose focus is the exploration of early vocal music. Features composers who would have been known by the original crafters of both the first Book of Common Prayer and the first English Bibles — William Byrd and Thomas Tallis of the 16th-century Chapel Royal. For information, emmanuelmemorialepiscopal.org/1662-choral-evensong.html or call 352-9827.