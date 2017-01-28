Bob Swisher: The cast-iron elephant in the room

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Bob Swisher's cast-iron elephant paperweight.

It is referred to as vintage and rare by Worthopedia, an internet resource. The cast-iron elephant I'm talking about was produced in 1960 by the Hamilton Foundry and Machine Co., a pioneer in the iron-casting business.

The paperweight in the form of an elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party, was given to me in 1960, because I did some free printing and design work for Mr. Rentschler at the request of August C. Meyer.

I have no idea how many were produced, but his family owned the foundry, so it could have been thousands.

He ran for the U.S. Senate twice, unsuccessfully, in 1960 and 1970. He then turned to journalism, where he was nominated eight times for a Pulitzer Prize. He lived most of his life in Lake Forest and died in his hometown of Hamilton, Ohio, in 2009 at the age of 84.

I gave the paperweight to Jeff Markland when he was elected mayor of Urbana. He collected elephants and really admired it.

A couple of months ago while visiting Charleston, I stopped by the Raven Antique Mall, and much to my surprise, I found a letter opener with advertising on the handle that said Markland Painting, with both the Champaign and Urbana addresses.

I bought it, thinking Jeff's wife would like to have it so she could pass it on to the children. I gave it to her over coffee one morning, and she reciprocated with the elephant, saying Jeff wanted me to have it back.

I can't imagine it has much value, considering it is only 57 years old and Rentschler never did become a senator. But I like it.

