Video: Getting Personal: Nathan Stephens » more Videographer: Heather Coit Nathan Stephens is the new director of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, The News-Gazette's Paul Wood chats with Nathan Stephens, the new director of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, coming to the University of Illinois from the Center for Inclusive Excellence at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

You've had a lot of experience in academia, as the director of the Center for Inclusive Excellence at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Before that, for six years, you were the senior coordinator of the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center at the University of Missouri. Earlier, you were a special projects coordinator for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Missouri. Where does your passion come from?

My passion comes from being a first-generation student who really needed someone to assist me with determining my options when I faced challenges. I see the similar challenges in students on campuses today.

As the next director of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, how will you strengthen this department?

I will strengthen the department by utilizing my previous experience as a culture center director combined with the knowledge, skills and ability of the staff already at the center. I anticipate us being an incredible team.

Will you expand it or change it?

Right now I plan to listen, learn and love being a member of the Illini family. I will work with various stakeholders and perform SWAT and other assessments to move forward in a way that enables us to build on our past successes.

It seems to be growing, getting a new building.

The new building is exciting and will be an incredible place to work with various students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

How does your new position compare to what you have done at Southern Illinois University?

Similar in many regards, but also different in that my work focused on primarily on diversity and inclusion and different groups. This position will enable me to work with other directors of cultural centers that have a history of programs and services that I can learn from.

You have a bachelor's degree in social work from Columbia College in Missouri, a master's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia and you're working on a doctorate. What do you like best about academia?

I am bit of a nerd, and I have a sincere love of learning new things. Not a big fan of homework or exams, but I do love learning. I also like how higher education has the ability to bring people with different identities and experiences together that present opportunities for growth, learning and networking.

Tell us about your family.

I am lucky enough to be married to an incredible wife who truly complements me and is my better half. My daughter is a 10-year-old dynamo that plays the trombone, is in her school's honors program but is also an athlete in soccer, basketball, softball and gymnastics. My 15-year-old son is the next Bill Gates, I hope; he has a love of computers and technology.

What interests you the most right now, besides your academic work?

My interests are numerous and include sports, community development and helping the less fortunate. So I will be at some of the Illini games but also involved in the community when I can.

You love sweets — is there a favorite treat?

My favorite is probably a tossup between devil's-food cake and homemade chocolate-chip cookies.

When it comes to sweets, what did you like growing up?

My mother used to make what she called a spice cake that also had this homemade warm glaze. Unfortunately, she passed away, and I never got the recipe for that. My tastes have changed and usually center around chocolate.

You look forward to attending Illini football and basketball games. What do you like best about the Illini?

I like that the Illini are in the Big Ten, which is a Power 5 conference. My hope is that the basketball team makes it to the NCAA tournament this year and that coach Lovie Smith brings the glory back to Illini football.

Did you play sports in high school or college?

I played football in high school as a running back, wide receiver and corner back.

Why are you planning to learn to ice skate?

Ice skating just seems intriguing, especially as my family watches the Winter Olympics and the ice skating competition.

Is it because Champaign is colder than Carbondale?

My colleagues at SIU that are from Champaign warned me to grab some warm clothes like long johns.

Love the bow tie you wear. Is there a story behind that?

Growing up, I always liked dressing nice and going to church, especially on Easter Sunday. The bow tie is a continuation of that, plus my own swagger and style. I am somewhat of a dandy.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment is to be the first of my siblings to graduate from college and one of a few in my family to graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Shopping for clothes. I love bargain hunting for nice clothes and get in trouble sometimes with my wife because I can lose track of time in a clearance rack.

What book are you reading now?

Ta-Nahesi Coates' "Between the World and Me."

What is your favorite book ever?

"The Autobiography of Malcolm X" as told to Alex Haley.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I am dying to go to Egypt to see the pyramids. Mostly as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated; our fraternity is very influenced by Egyptian and African culture.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Not much luck with pets; my mother was not permitting that.

What's your favorite team?

My favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs. I have loved the Chiefs since I was a youngster.

What would you order for your last meal?

I would probably order a porterhouse steak, grilled shrimp, loaded potatoes, steamed broccoli, an expensive wine and of course devil's food cake.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

It depends on my mood, but I like a variety of old school '90s artists: R&B (Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Dru Hill and SWV), rap (LL Cool J, Queen Latifa, EPMD, Erik B & Rakim and MC Lyte), smooth jazz (Kenny G, Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Spyro Gyra) and gospel (Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and Trin-i-Tee 5:7), but I study to classical: Mozart, Beethoven and Bach.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

I would invite Jay Z, Akio Toyoda and Michelle Obama. I would first inquire if they had any food allergies and, if none, then I would serve Alaskan salmon, string green beans, wild rice, potato dinner rolls and some sort of cobbler.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Bayard Rustin. He was a brilliant leader and strategist in the civil rights movements, yet he had to hide a significant part of his identity as a gay man. He did not want his gay identity, which was not acceptable at that time, to interfere with the movement, despite him being Dr. Martin Luther King's main adviserm, and I would argue, co-leader. His courage, commitment and conviction to a country that did not accept or embrace him is commendable to say the least. In today's society, where most people are driven primarily by self and benefits to self, Bayard Rustin is a testament who should be studied for change, courage and commitment.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I would have to say that I hate deception in others. In myself, I hate procrastination.

What was your first job, and how much did you make an hour?

My first job was a paperboy for the Columbia Missourian newspaper. I wasn't paid by the hour, I was paid by the route, which wasn't much. I think I earned $50 per month throwing hundreds of free morning papers Wednesdays and Sundays.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

A pivotal decision in my career was to pursue a career in higher education. I arrived at that decision after talking with a mentor of mine, Dr. Jeff Zeilenga at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Dr. Zeilenga helped me to see that I could make a difference in the lives of young people in college in very much the same way that I aspired to do at Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club and through community recreation. I am eternally grateful for his recommendation to get involved in student affairs and student services to contribute however minutely to the lives of the emerging leaders of our society.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

My only regret in life is that I didn't spend more time with people who are no longer here with us.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

My preference is to handle stressful situations by pausing before acting/responding to the stimuli of the situation, and if possible, removing myself from the situation in order to evaluate it more objectively. If removing myself in that moment is not possible, I try to think about what would be the best outcome out the situation going forward.