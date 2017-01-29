Joel Shoemaker: Young-adult genre still going strong

According to several sources, 2017 marks 50 years of the young adult genre. Those sources go on to cite the origin with the 1967 publication of S.E. Hinton's "The Outsiders." Certainly there is room for a debate on this, but, at the end of the day, 50 years is 50 years and thus provides fitting excuse for a year of genre-related reviews.

As "The Outsiders" has strong and beautiful themes of family and taking care of one another, I thought it might be appropriate to kick the year off by briefly reviewing a recent book, one of my favorites from 2016 about a different kind of family that takes care of one another. And all of the secrets that come perilously close to tearing that family apart.

"Unbecoming," by Jenny Downham, takes place in the United Kingdom and centers around three female characters. Katie is the teen daughter of Caroline, who is the middle-aged daughter of Mary. Early in the book, Mary is widowed, left in the hospital and, without welcome, given to the custody of Caroline.

Caroline, recently separated from her husband, seems to have enough trouble raising two children on her own. As such, she has zero interest in taking in another resident, especially considering her mother abandoned her as a child to gallivant as a, sort of, pretentious socialite. Mary, perhaps conveniently, seems to remember none of this.

Meanwhile, Katie has struggles of her own. She resents the fact that her father left, and her mother seems to have determined that she will bear the responsibility of taking care of her brother for the rest of her life.

Katie has secrets. Caroline has secrets. Mary, well, she probably has secrets, too, but she wouldn't recall any of them. Instead, Mary seems to, wittingly or otherwise, become the necessary catalyst toward the revelation of all.

Compellingly and very purposefully told in the third person, all three of these women grow a great deal in this complex tome as they adjust to living with one another. Gratefully for the reader, the author does not succumb to the level of treacle, and we are not merely left with some tidy wrap-up, some happily ever after.

Instead, this is a realistic story that leaves us with women that continue to endure.

There is but a cursory glance at the secondary character of Katie's brother, who has an illness undefined by the author. It is also not clear to me that the portrayal of Alzheimer's is fully developed in "Unbecoming." These possible shortcomings aside, I promise you "Unbecoming" is extremely worthy of your time.

Fifty years later, and the young adult novel seems to be doing just fine.

Joel Shoemaker is library director of the Oakwood Public Library District.