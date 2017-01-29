John Roska: You can't go to jail for owing money

Q: After a judgment was entered against me in a small-claims case, I got a paper that says I must come to court to provide information about my finances. In big letters, it says I can be arrested and go to jail. Is that true? I thought there were no more debtor's prisons.

A: You can't go to jail for owing money. It's possible, though, to end up in jail for disobeying a court order — like the one you got requiring you to come to court with financial information. But in that case, jail is for blowing off court dates, not for owing money. And several things must happen before jail is possible, giving you many chances to avoid it.

You received a citation to discover assets. Citations can only occur after a judgment has been entered against you. The judgment just settles how much you owe; it does not require payments. A citation, post-judgment, determines if payments are possible.

As the name suggests, it's designed to discover assets. It requires you to come to court, to review your financial situation. If the citation hearing shows you have income or assets not off-limits to creditors ("exempt"), you could be ordered to make payments.

Unlike a summons, which is just an invitation to appear, a citation is a court order to appear. If you don't, you could be held in contempt for disobeying that order. That requires that a rule to show cause be served on you, ordering you to come to court to explain why you didn't show up for the citation hearing.

If you're served with a rule, and don't show up a second time, a body attachment can then be issued. It's an order to take you into custody, so it's basically an arrest warrant. But it can only happen after you've missed two court dates, after being served with two different orders to appear — for the citation and the rule show cause.

In some counties, they'll come looking for you to serve the body attachment, and take you into custody. In others, you'll only be picked up if you have some encounter with law enforcement, and a name check finds the body attachment.

All that must happen before you go up in jail: judgment; citation; missed citation hearing; rule to show cause; missed rule hearing; and service on you of the body attachment. Then, jail isn't to make you pay, but to make you come to court, to complete the citation hearing.

The possibility of jail is why, since 2012, citations must warn that "if you fail to appear in court as directed in this notice, you may be arrested." That overstates things, since it takes two missed court dates before you could be taken into custody.

Other language warning about "imprisonment in the county jail" is also misleading, since this kind of contempt isn't to punish with imprisonment, but just to get you into court for the citation hearing.

So, if you get a citation, don't panic, and agree to payments to make it go away. If you show up, you can't go to jail.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.