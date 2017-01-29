Library events, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today at the main library, singer/songwriter Ben Bedford will perform American folk music.

At 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Mondays at the main library, children 18 months old and younger, accompanied by a caregiver, can take part in Babies Love Books, featuring stories, songs and bounces. The program also is offered at the Douglass Branch at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

At 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays at the main library, children 18 months old to 3 years old, accompanied by a caregiver, can take part in Toddler Tales, featuring stories, songs, rhymes and activities designed to introduce pre-reading skills. The program also is offered at the Douglass Branch at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the main library, preschoolers will make a craft in the Nate and Lillie Story Room.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, the main library will host Play Date for Preschoolers, featuring toys in the Nate and Lillie Story Room.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the main library will host a DIY Drive-In Movie Party. Kids will make their own cars out of cardboard boxes. Afterward, they'll sit back and watch car-themed movies on the big screen. Materials will be supplied.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 6 p.m. Friday, listen to music and make something for your sweetie, or yourself, at First Friday Valentine's Day Warm-up with John McMahon and Alyssa Gambill.

At 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children and their families can listen to gospel music at Prairie Breezes Presents Noah I. Brown and Company. The concert is supported by Peggy and Bob Podlasek in memory of Greg Bliss.

At 2 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, girls 7 to 10 will explore 3D gadgets and inventions at MakerGirl @ the Library! Design and print your own 3D creation to take home.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 will make a popcorn snowman treat at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 2 and under, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Wee Wigglers Storytimes, featuring stories and songs.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend Sweet Escape, featuring cake pops, tea or cappuccinos, and poetry.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, kids 2 to 6 with a caregiver can attend Preschool Pals Storytimes, featuring picture books, music and movement, early literacy games and more.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, attend Storytime with the Lincolns, featuring a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln, crafts and a celebration of Abraham Lincoln's 208th birthday. The event is sponsored by the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.