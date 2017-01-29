The Reluctant Townie: Donald Trump and the portal of truth

The White House shook just before dawn. Steve Bannon felt the tremor from inside his coffin; the sheer force of the vibrations were enough to disturb the blanket of soil from his native land that covered him. He awoke suddenly. This wasn't an earthquake; this was something else.

Bannon sprang from his coffin and ran out of his office, nearly tripping over the body of some millennial protester whose blood he had drained the night before. Vegan, sadly.

In the corridor, a cloaked figure flew past him on a broomstick, her thinning blond hair betraying the intended anonymity of her hood. But Bannon's reflexes were quick, especially after feeding and a nap, and he grabbed hold of the bristles and jerked the broom downward. The sudden change in trajectory sent Kellyanne Conway crashing into the ceiling.

He did not look behind him, but heard her fall to the floor with a yelp of surprise.

Bannon rounded the corner into the Oval Office. Jared Kushner, first son-in-law, stood next to the president's desk, eyes wide and full of horror. The president sat behind his desk, gripping its edges for support, and leaned forward as if to rest his face on the desktop.

Only the president's head had — in a physically impossible manner — somehow gone entirely through the desk. Bannon figured this may have something to do with the cosmic whirlpool of energy and light that swirled millimeters above the desk's surface, a mass from which the president's neck and body protruded.

"What have you done?" Bannon growled at Kushner, exposing his glinting red fangs.

Conway flew into the room and swiftly dismounted her broom. Her eyes traveled from the cosmic whirlpool on the president's desk to Kushner to the flesh-bound book he clutched in his bloodless hands.

"Is that my book of the dead," she hissed.

"I-I'm s-sorry," Kushner said.

Enraged, Conway ripped the tome from Kushner's hands and pulled a wand from her sleeve, pointing it threateningly.

"Avada Kedav ..."

Before she could cast her death spell, Bannon stepped between them.

"The kid is protected," he said.

"Yeah, I'm protected," Kushner said. "Don't forget who's family here, and who's just an old witch."

"Explain this," Bannon asked, motioning to the president.

"The old man asked me to swipe that book from the witch's office and find a spell for a magic genie who could grant wishes."

Conway scoffed.

"No such thing," she said.

"Maybe not, but I found a loophole."

"A loophole," Bannon said thoughtfully.

"I found a spell to open a portal to alternate realities. There are an infinite number of universes that exist on top of our own, simultaneously."

"I'm not following how this helps our agenda," Bannon said.

"Suppose there is an infinite number of possible Earths; it seems reasonable to assume that at least one of them would have the conditions necessary to produce a magic genie."

There was a loud, space-bending sound of suction as Donald Trump pulled his head out of the portal.

The White House trembled again. And then Trump was sitting once again behind his desk.

"That was tremendous! The best! First class!" Trump rattled on manically. "You guys have got to try this thing!"

"Are you OK?" asked Bannon.

"Fantastic! Steve, I just saw another world. A totally different world. A better world ..." the president trailed off. It was the happiest any of his aides had seen him since election night.

"You are playing with dark magic," warned Conway. "In the future, if you are going to attempt this kind of incantation, you need someone with experience to oversee the operation. Not a pimple in a Brooks Brothers suit."

Conway cast a withering glare at Kushner. Kushner blew her a raspberry.

"The world I saw in there is a big, beautiful world, exactly like ours, except not a total disaster," continued Trump. "In this world, I'm the most popular president of all time. My inaugural turnout was huge, the biggest in history. Everybody loves me there, the press, the CIA; movie stars give speeches at award shows about how great I am."

"That sounds like paradise," said Kushner.

Bannon and Conway rolled their eyes.

"But that's not all. Over there, I won the popular vote. Billy Bush is an American hero. Russia is our strongest ally. Climate change is a hoax. President Obama was proven to be Kenyan-born terrorist who tried to take everybody's guns.

"I have the hugest hands and the best hair. Hillary is in jail and a total loser. We repealed and replaced Obamacare with something cheaper and better and tremendously good. Nobody is asking about my tax returns over there, because no one wants to see them. And, best of all, every week, 'Saturday Night Live' asks me to play myself! The people cannot get enough of Donald Trump."

Kushner broke into applause. Bannon scratched his silver chin stubble. Conway flipped through her book of the dead in search of a counter-incantation.

"I want to go back there," said Trump, and suddenly threw his entire body at the swirling portal on his desk. Bannon and Conway caught him before he hit the threshold.

"You can't go there," said Conway. "That reality already has a Donald Trump."

"What if I told you that you didn't have to go there," asked Bannon, putting his arm around the president's shoulders. "What if I told you that you could bring 'there' to you?"

An hour later, press secretary Sean Spicer arrived outside of the Oval Office for his "emergency" briefing with the president. He assumed he was going to have Sunday off. Tomorrow was his first press conference as press secretary.

The door to the Oval Office opened, and Jared Kushner emerged.

"The greatest president of all time will see you now."

Trump was waiting behind his desk. Bannon stood over his shoulder, arms crossed, a bleak but unmistakable look of satisfaction on his face.

"Sean, come here," said Trump. "Lean in close, I have something to show you ..."

Spicer barely had time to register how completely out of place the pulsating whirlpool of light and energy looked on the president's desk before Kellyanne Conway sucker punched him in the face, grabbed him by the back of the neck and shoved his face into the portal.

Ryan Jackson, like the new administration, searches for truth in fiction, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.