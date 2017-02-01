Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Publisher launches e-book site

The Genealogical Publishing Company's (GPC) marketing director, Joe Garonzik, has announced that GPC now has a new e-book website at http://library.genealogical.com. GPC will continue to publish books, but the "e-books do have some advantages ... [and] are priced at least 30 percent below their print counterparts. Similarly, there are no shipping costs."

Other benefits of using the e-book site: "(1) You can search the site by locality, subject, time period and other categories. (2) The 'look inside the book' feature of the site enables the researcher to view actual pages from the publication. You can even do a name searchbefore you buy. (3) Buying e-books is simple, and you can do so via Google, Facebook or email."

GPC has provided to this columnist a review copy of an e-book, "Directory of Scottish Settlers in North America, 1625-1825, Volume One" by David Dobson. The book's introduction notes that the "absence of ships' passenger lists for the 17th century and much of the 18th century has been a perennial problem for historians and genealogists. Early Scots in America can only be identified from surviving manuscripts such as letters, indentures, land grants, diaries and similar documents." This work identifies such documents/data for over 5,000 Scottish immigrants.

"The information given on each immigrant varies according to the type of record, but there is a fair mix of data giving age, date of birth, occupation, place of residence, names of family members, date and place of arrival, and circumstances of emigration." The e-book version of this book costs $19.75 as compared to the print edition's price at $28.50 plus shipping costs.

Researchers are urged to become familiar with this new website and search for a specific name in a particular e-book in the e-book catalogue (accessed directly at http://tinyurl.com/hqr4n3j). GPC expects to have the majority of its nearly 2,000 titles available as e-books before the end of 2017. The homepage of GPC is http://www.genealogical.com; phone 410-837-8271.

Another funny obit

Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter has reminded readers, once again, to compose their own obituaries to be assured of having the "essentials" included. His coverage of 72-year-old Kay Heggestad's death notice in Madison, Wis., reminds us that such announcements need not be morbid. Read it at http://tinyurl.com/gv88rsy and be inspired to write your own.

Pacific coast genealogy cruise

Anyone who has ever taken a genealogy cruise knows how wonderful they can be. Besides enjoying all the amenities of a luxurious ship and visiting interesting ports, participants gain new skills in genealogical research and get to meet experts in this field. The professionals who produce Legacy Family Tree software will host their 14th annual cruise Sept. 22-29, 2017, along the Pacific coast.

The Legacy Genealogy Cruise will leave from Seattle, Wash., aboard Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas ship, will visit Astoria, Ore., San Francisco and Victoria, British Columbia, and have two full days of genealogy classes while the ship is at sea. A colorful, illustrated brochure can be found at http://tinyurl.com/hu72y6o.

To reserve a cabin, or ask questions, phone travel coordinator, Christy, at 1-425-222-6222 or send an email to LegacyFamilyTreeCruise@gmail.com. Prices start at $428 plus port charges and taxes per person, based on double occupancy.

Red Baron film found

A 1917 film of the legendary Red Baron (Baron Von Richthofen) has been found and can be viewed on YouTube at http://tinyurl.com/jx2m435. The film shows his plane, suiting up, other pilots, takeoff and more. This website includes other films of World War I planes.

It is interesting to remember how far the aviation industry has progressed these past 100 years. Does any reader have ancestors who were early pilots? This film should be acknowledged as part of their history.

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.