My Amish Home: Convalescing leads to idle hands

"O sing unto the Lord a new song; sing unto the Lord, all the earth. Sing unto the Lord, bless his name; show forth his salvation from day to day. Declare his glory among the heathen, his wonders among all people. For the Lord is great, and greatly to be praised: he is to be feared above all gods." Psalm 96:1-4

We have another cloudy day. At least it isn't so heavily gray and misty like most of this past week was. Considering everything, it really was nice, very pleasant. It wasn't windy or rainy and not real cold.

Somehow, it doesn't bother me quite as much, since I'm stuck inside anyway.

Well, I can walk outside, check phone messages, walk to the end of the lane and back. If and when the mud dries, I may start walking around the square.

I came through surgery OK. I fell asleep in spite of the fact that sis Barb Gingerich told me to remember everything so I could write about it!

I wasn't sure about the nurses. I figured maybe they had poor eyesight as they called me "petite" and a "tiny thing."

But they took good care of me, as did my family.

It's just, now I am restricted. I'm not sure how I'll handle that. I'm seriously afraid I'll get lazy. I don't chore. I'm sure Diamond misses me. I don't wash dishes or even cook. The neighbors and family keep bringing all this good food — I may not want to cook again. And having daughter Rachel coming over once a day to clean up the kitchen and wash dishes? Yes, I'm spoiled.

But I know I'll want to do it again. Having all this leisure time is really foreign to me. Sometimes I almost don't know what to do with myself.

So, yes, this is late Tuesday afternoon as I write, instead of the usual Wednesday thing.

Since I'm not leaving, I can't get my papers to the library on Thursday morning, so sis Barb will take care of them for me. It works better with her schedule to take them in on Wednesday evening. And, really, it doesn't make a lot of difference. One day is just like another right now.

Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale stopped in for a visit this past Friday afternoon. Aaron Joel, 2, and Amy Diane, 1, came along. We were so glad to see them.

Amy is a chubby, happy little girl. She is just starting to walk. Aaron Joel is a busy 2-year-old. He loves motors. Everything has to have a motor sound. One evening in their Dale home, Aaron Joel was motoring on and on and on. Daddy Freeman decided maybe it was now enough. He reached out and very gently turned Aaron Joel's ear back a little and said, "The motor is now shut off." Aaron Joel just reached up, twisted his ear the other way and kept right on motoring.

I just realized we have a beautiful sunset. It isn't as awesome as some have been, but it is still awesome. Maybe we will have a sunny day tomorrow, since the sky was red.

But nice or not, I'll be just doodling around inside. Maybe I'll find the picture I lost. I am absolutely devastated!

I had planned to figure out how to put together a quilt. My grandmother Yutzy embroidered some quilt blocks many, many years ago. I wanted to make a quilt with those. Husband Erwin's sister had sent me a picture of one she made. I was going to look off of that picture and figure out how and how much material I need for the fill-in blocks. Now I can't find the picture! Maybe, maybe I'll find it.

Oh dear! Husband Erwin was getting ready to put a casserole in the oven for our supper when he saw son-in-law Lloyd walking our way. He figured Lloyd was bringing supper. He had a flake of hay in one band and a bucket of water in the other.

In closing, if we walk with God in sunshine, He will walk with us in shadows.

This week's recipe sounds simple and tasty. If you like fish, anyway.

SESAME DILL FISH

Servings: 4.

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup plain yogurt

1 pound catfish or other whitefish fillets

1/4 cup canola oil

Lemon wedges, optional

In a shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs, sesame seeds, dill and salt. Place yogurt in another bowl; stir until smooth. Dip fillets in yogurt; shake off excess, then dip in crumb mixture.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet. Fry fillets over medium heat for two to three minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily with fork.

Serve with lemon if desired.