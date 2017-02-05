Kelly Strom: Cuddle up with romance

It's finally February, and that means a few very significant things to me.

First, and perhaps most important, is that it indicates that March is right around the corner — and things grow in March. March is a sign that winter is almost over. I'll see little buds forming on trees and bushes. Tips of tulip leaves will pop through the frozen ground. I see February as the harbinger of that beautiful, colorful and life-affirming season of spring.

Secondly, February brings that queen of all romantic holidays — Valentine's Day.

According to Wikipedia, Saint Valentine of Rome "was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for ministering to Christians, who were persecuted under the Roman Empire. According to legend, during his imprisonment, Saint Valentine healed the daughter of his jailer, and before his execution, he wrote her a letter signed 'Your Valentine' as a farewell."

Valentine's Day also shares a name with a 1929 massacre on Chicago's north side occurring after a gunfight between an Irish gang and an Italian one affiliated with Al Capone. So, that's uplifting!

Despite its varied history, Valentine's Day continues to be a holiday filled with forced romance, candy hearts and awkward moments among teens and tweens.

If you choose to celebrate by sitting in front of a fire and reading about love, then I have some good options for you. A group of library staff met recently to discuss some romance novels worth recommending:

Nanette loved "Hot in Hellcat Canyon" by Julie Anne Long. She reports that it was her favorite romance novel of the past year, and it boasts great characters in a lively small-town setting.

Washed-up TV star J.T. McCord's car breaks down in the small mountain town of Hellcat Canyon, Calif. He stops in to the Misty Cat Canyon, a local dive known for its food, and he meets Britt, the sharp-tongued waitress, who is unimpressed by his star power and blows off his flirtatious advances. The two go back and forth until they realize that there is indeed something between them.

Emilie enjoyed "The Shattered Court" by M.J. Scott. This is the first in a series entitled Novel of the Four Arts. Blending fantasy and romance, Sophie and Cameron's relationship is the backbone of the plot.

Thrust into political maneuverings that neither one of them adhere to, Sophie is supposed to see her magical powers manifest on her 21st birthday. Instead, Sophie comes to magical maturity after a terrorist bombing forces her to flee the capital. She falls in love with her protector, Cameron, and they find that their bond allows their powers to synergize. The world-building is quite strong and only adds to the development of the characters and their burgeoning relationship.

Another staff member raved about "In the Barren Ground" by Loreth Anne White, which was voted as Amazon's best romance of 2016. Not a typical romance novel, this one takes place in the wilderness of northern Canada, close to the Arctic Circle.

Police officer Tana Larsson likes the peacefulness of the icy landscape, and at five-months pregnant, she takes a job in Twin Rivers to escape the mistakes she made in her past. Monitoring an area of 17,500 square miles, Tana keeps busy tracking wild animals and battling the dark winter.

After a vicious attack of two students, presumably by wolves, Tana must ask for help from Cameron O'Halloran, a local pilot. Alas, he comes with his own sordid past. The landscape and characters were neatly and beautifully drawn, so much so that you may want to grab and extra blanket or two while reading this suspenseful romance.

One of our librarians enjoys reading Susan Elizabeth Phillips, calling her books smart and witty. The latest is "First Star I See Tonight" and features fun banters between a sports hero and a female detective in the Chicago-based romp.

Piper Dove wants to be the best in the game of private detection, and her first job is to trail the former quarterback for the Chicago Stars. After he spots her, he wants to turn it around and hire her to investigate some of his own interests. As you can imagine, they fall for each other.

The descriptions of Chicago were fabulous, right down to well-known streets and landmarks. This is another fun read from Phillips.

Whatever your plans are on the 14th, make some time to relax with a novel and soak up all the romance you can stand, courtesy of the many authors available at the Champaign Public Library.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.