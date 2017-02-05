Letters from Birdland: Custard is my new obsession

It's snowing in Birdland. So far, just enough to mottle the landscape a little bit in white, make the air just a little bit obscure, like bad reception on the television.

The snow is blowing almost horizontally and inserts a screen of tiny dashes into my vision. Readers of a certain age will know what I mean when I say that "snow" interrupts the picture.

I'm at the kitchen counter, looking out the window and stirring hot milk into beaten eggs for custard.

It has become my new obsession. Now that my chickens are laying, I have a supply of fresh eggs. Some I let age a bit, to hard boil for Nanny's Purple Eggs, a recipe from my childhood: pickled with beets. Others I scramble for breakfast, but in these dangerous times, I find myself turning to healthy comfort food to calm my anxiety, and why not?

It's the traditional custard without the processed carbs. No sugar, but I sweeten it just a little with pure maple syrup, but not even too much of that. I flavor it with vanilla or almond, or, today, lemon extract, and sprinkle nutmeg on the surface.

Years ago, I would make it in a water bath in the oven, but now I have an induction burner. I can set it for 170 degrees for an hour and a half. The constant, low temperature gives my custard a creamy texture it never had all those years ago. I cook it in little half pint jelly jars, six at a time, and try to keep a supply in the fridge for breakfast, dessert or snacks.

Outside my kitchen window hangs a suet holder, and I watch the birds as I pour and stir. A gang of sparrows busily pecks at the suet, knocking chunks of it to the ground, and then descending to clean up their mess below.

Now comes a woodpecker of some kind — we see a big variety of these, large and small, but always with red somewhere on their heads, always black and white barring. This is a large one, and in a minute, I will get out my book and try to figure out which one.

This windy day, Michael has had it up to here with the screeching call of the windmill. My husband is not as deaf as I am, and he can hardly take the scratch of metal against metal when the wind blows.

He has bought himself a harness, and I helped him shrug his way into it and made sure all the clips are fastened. Now he is climbing the rickety metal ladder to the top. His plan is to attach a carabiner to the spokes so that it cannot turn. He has been up there before, and he tied it with a stout strap, but that didn't hold.

This is round two of his quest for peace and quiet on the prairie. He tells me he wants to be able to hear the songs of birds and the mournful cry of the coyotes. But he can only hear any of these when the wind is still.

He is quick, and I see him at the top before I have finished my stirring. By the time I have poured the milk and eggs into the jars and set them in the water, he has conquered the windmill, fixing the wheel with the carabiner. I sprinkle the nutmeg and see that he's started his descent.

Stepping into my garden clogs, I go out to meet him. His hair is speckled with snow. He holds up the blue strap from his first attempt and tells me that the strap was not cut by the metal as we thought, but simply hanging from the bottom of the workings. We joke that the windmill untied itself and would soon figure out how to loosen the carabiner.

He tells me, "One night soon, while we're sleeping, it will walk across our yard on its long legs and scratch, scratch, scratch on our window. In the morning we'll find the carabiner clasped to the birdfeeder, and the windmill will screech again."

We laugh at his fancy and go back inside for lunch.

I think about how important it is to take risks to meet challenges head on, and create spaces in our lives for peace and coziness. Nurturing ourselves, we can more effectively nurture others.

And if I keep a supply of custard in the fridge, I'm ready whenever a guest arrives, seeking just a little bit of comfort.

Nurture beauty; comfort peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in ways people create spaces of peace and comfort in their own lives and in the wide world. You can read more of her writings and see photos of Birdland at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.