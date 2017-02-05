For the retirees, Feb. 5-11, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573 for more information.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games.Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Chad Hays, state representative, 104th District, will speak on "The first month of the new state legislature — progress or business as usual?" Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Hearing screening. 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, The Waterford at Bridle Brook, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Free screening by Illini Hearing. Call 552-1730 to reserve your spot.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, The City Center, Fat City, 505 S. Chestnut St., C. A $7 luncheon for older adults 55 and older, featuring "A Cabaret Performance" by Jessie and James. Theme: Mardi Gras. To register, call 239-5201.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Thursday,Gibson City Senior Center, 215 E. Third St., 784-4891. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Connections Caf. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Parkview Senior Apartments, 100 Parkview Lane,Savoy. Brought to you by a number of organizations with the mission of making a difference in the community. It is a pop-up, free, fun and welcoming environment to relax and make new friends while learning about resources for seniors. Free coffee, blood-pressure checks, cellphone and hand-held device tech support. All seniors are welcome. Call 239-5201 for more information.

The Mystery of Pain. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Explore emerging advances and deepen your understanding of the science of pain with Douglas Nelson, a licensed massage therapist and the owner of BodyWork Associates, and author of "The Mystery of Pain." For adults. Call 403-2070.

Free hearing screenings. Through April 22, Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices, or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 333-2230.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For general information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. Calls are kept confidential. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, phone Department of Public Health, 1-800-252-4343.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, Italian green beans, bread, pineapple tidbits, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie with vegetables, mixed lettuce salad with dressing, biscuits, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Chili mac with beans, carrots, Texas toast, peach crisp.

Thursday: Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, winter mixed vegetables, Texas toast, frosted pumpkin bar.

Friday: Ham or cheese salad, potato soup, creamy cole slaw, bread, crackers, fruit salad.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Senior transportation. Family Service offers volunteers to help seniors get to appointments, grocery stores and more. Volunteer when it is convenient for you. No set times.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help those who want to live in their homes as long as possible.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.