Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Feb. 5, 2017
By TED KOOSER
U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
Fog carries mystery within it, and here's a fine poem about a day in which a memory approaches through fog and makes itself real. Michael Lauchlan lives in Michigan, and his most recent book is "Trumbull Ave." (Wayne State University Press, 2015). This poem appeared first in Cortland Review.
Thaw
Plows have piled a whitened range —
faux mountains at the end of our street,
slopes shrinking, glazed, grayed. Fog
rules the day. In woolly air, shapes
stir — slow cars leave a trace
of exhaust, careful walkers share
loud intimacies. My mother's birth
slides across a calendar. Like
a stranger who jumps off a bus,
crosses tracks and strides toward us,
memory parts the sodden gloom
of our winter, as though, today,
only she can see where she
goes and track where she's been.
