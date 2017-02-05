Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Feb. 5, 2017

By TED KOOSER

U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

Fog carries mystery within it, and here's a fine poem about a day in which a memory approaches through fog and makes itself real. Michael Lauchlan lives in Michigan, and his most recent book is "Trumbull Ave." (Wayne State University Press, 2015). This poem appeared first in Cortland Review.

Thaw

Plows have piled a whitened range —

faux mountains at the end of our street,

slopes shrinking, glazed, grayed. Fog

rules the day. In woolly air, shapes

stir — slow cars leave a trace

of exhaust, careful walkers share

loud intimacies. My mother's birth

slides across a calendar. Like

a stranger who jumps off a bus,

crosses tracks and strides toward us,

memory parts the sodden gloom

of our winter, as though, today,

only she can see where she

goes and track where she's been.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2014, reprinted by permission of Lauchlan and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2017 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.