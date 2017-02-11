Bob Swisher: Look around; you may be a collector

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette One of Bob Swisher's collectible towels. Image

Image

Not everyone collects something; not everyone likes old things.

We have six children, and they are probably split 50/50 between those who like antiques and collectibles and those who do not.

They all own some items that would be considered antiques, either passed down or given to them, that they hold in high regard. In some cases, they do not even realize that they are collectors.

Our third son, Jedd, who is a businessman through and through, sat behind his desk and told me he did not collect anything.

Behind him on a wall was a good-sized framed object with small pigeon holes containing golf balls, which represented the different courses where he had played golf.

Everyone collects; some just do not realize it.

All of this brings me to towels.

Rudy Ebeling gave me the towels pictured in this column. It suddenly dawned on him that they had towels that weren't just plain; they had images on them. Considering he had more than one, he was a collector, whether he knew it or not.

In his defense, the small towel from The Masters that cleans and dries golf balls probably has a real value and would be a valuable asset to someone who really likes golf. In fact, it would not surprise me at all if there are numerous collectors of Masters memorabilia.

My wife did a search on the internet and found that The Masters towel can be purchased every year for $35 to $40. No information could be found on the potato chip towel, but the Cracker Jack towel is valued around $100.

Sometimes you are a collector and you don't even know it.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to Swisher at 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.