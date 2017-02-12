Don Follis: Hymns that sustain people with courage, hope

Two weeks ago, my wife and I led a marriage retreat for pastors and church leaders at the Chiara Center in Springfield. The Chiara Center is a ministry of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, an international religious community that followers the in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi.

Each night during the retreat we met for an evening service in the cavernous sanctuary of the St. Francis of Assisi Church connected to the retreat center. The sanctuary features 40-feet ceilings, stunning craftsmanship and ornate paintings on the ceiling. The acoustics in the room are perfect acapella singing. Prior to singing the well-loved hymns, "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and "It Is Well With My Soul," I told the stories of how the hymns came to be written.

Both of those hymns were song in my home when I was a boy, often by my grandmother. My grandfather on my mother's side died when I was 6 years old, and soon thereafter, my grandmother moved in with our family. She went on to live with my parents for more than 25 years. She cooked, did laundry, scolded kids and sang "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and "It Is Well with My Soul."

I have no idea if my grandmother knew the hymn was written in 1932 by a young Chicago pastor named Thomas Dorsey. Dorsey penned the words after his wife died in childbirth. Two days later the infant died. The hymn's popularity grew quickly and was sung widely in churches across America in the middle decades of the 20th century.

What my grandmother knew was that the hymn was made popular by Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. We had a 1960s stereo with a classic turn table and speakers, and she loved to play Jackson's album titled "Gospels, Spirituals and Hymns."

Jackson's deep, resonate, voice captivated my grandmother. "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" was the favorite hymn of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackson sang it at his funeral in 1968 following his assignation. In 1972 at Mahalia Jackson's own funeral, the great "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin sang it in honor of Jackson.

Grandmother's favorite "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" was followed closely by Horatio Spafford's "It Is Well With My Soul." I can close my eyes and still hear Mahalia Jackson's rendition coming from the small square-box stereo speakers at our 555 W. 3rd home in Colby, Kan. It is no wonder to me why Jackson once said, "I sing God's music because it makes me feel free."

Again, I haven't the faintest idea if my grandmother knew anything about the history of "It Is Well With My Soul." Like "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" it was written after a tragedy. Horatio Spafford wrote it following the sudden deaths of his four daughters. Spafford already had lost a son at the age of 2 in 1871, the same year the great Chicago Fire ruined Spafford economically. In 1873, while trying to get back on his feet financially, Spafford sent his wife and daughters on a transatlantic voyage to England for some rest. He planned to finish some business obligations and soon follow.

But while crossing the Atlantic, the ship carrying his wife and four daughters sank after a collision with another vessel. Spafford's wife survived and sent him this telegram, "Saved alone." Spafford immediately traveled to comfort his grieving wife and was inspired to write the words of the beloved hymn "It Is Well With My Soul."

You can guess the final hymn that made my grandmother's top three. It is "Amazing Grace," written by John Newton and recorded by the soulful Mahalia Jackson. John Newton was a British sea captain of a slave ship who became a pastor. He wrote "Amazing Grace" after a storm at sea where Newton feared his ship would sink, dooming all aboard.

While the violent storm raged, Newton cried out, "Lord Have Mercy on us." The ship made it through the storm, and Newton later recorded in his journal that was the starting point of conversion to the Christian faith. Newton went on to write "Amazing Grace," eventually left his life as a sea captain who transported slaves and studied to become a pastor.

My grandmother loved to sing "Amazing Grace" along with Mahalia Jackson. At my next marriage retreat, I think I will add "Amazing Grace" to "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and "It Is Well With My Soul." Before singing it a cappella, I will tell John Newton's story and how Mahalia Jackson belted it out with great power. And I will say that John Newton, near the end of his life, said "The most amazing thing about grace is that I will be in heaven at all."

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.