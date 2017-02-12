Letter from Birdland: Dense fog puts me in state of reflection

Birdland is immersed in a dense fog. Driving home, I lost my bearings, so that I almost missed my exit.

When the warm front comes in and meets the cool earth, the mist rises and subtracts color, detail and landmarks from my drive home. When the sun sets on the vapor, I am left feeling alone and a little unsure. I drive more carefully, slowing down to take a cautious turn. Is the corner here? Or just a little farther? In the mist, I mull over the problems of the day.

We have had to keep a tighter watch on the dogs. I used to let them out the front door before making my morning coffee. They would do their business and be waiting for their breakfast by the time the coffee began to brew, and I would step outside to pour kibble in their dishes.

But, the other day, I stepped out, and they had gone. We didn't hear from them all morning, until our neighbor called to tell us they were up in her barn.

Now I wait to make my coffee and even stand with the leash ready to snap onto Cullen's collar as soon as he has finished eating. Our brown dog is the one most likely to roam.

I think we will have to pretend they are city dogs for a while, until they have forgotten about the good cat food in the barn at the next farm over.

Meanwhile, we are training them to follow us, with the help of pockets full of hot dog chunks. They are getting quite good at following — at least until the hot dogs run out.

And chickens afoul! Our roosters are getting more bellicose. LeBeouf, the little red bantam rooster, eyes me suspiciously whenever I go out to the coop. Rooster Cogburn, the chivalrous Black Australorp, is four times LeBeouf's size. He will defend me, putting himself between me and the little red roo. Rooster Cogburn will even run across the yard if he sees LeBeouf sneaking up on me. But he doesn't always see him before LeBeouf thumps me quite hard.

I had to take my defense into my own hands, and now I only go out to the coop when I'm armed with a spray bottle. A couple of well-aimed streams of water into LeBeouf's face, and he thinks twice about bothering me. Some of the other roosters are learning to thump, but I spray them, too.

We are getting a steady stream of eggs now, and I'm happy to be able to cook them all the ways I like them: coddled, scrambled, pickled and in custard.

Most of our chickens lay brown eggs, but a few of them are white. Either way, the yolks are a rich orange. The varied diet of grubs and insects they scratch up from their deep litter, and the green blades of grass they find in the yard, as well as various herbs, like dandelion and clover, enrich the eggs and give them their bold flavor.

In the fog, I round the corner by the corn crib and look for the lights in my house to see whether Michael is home. Some days, I beat my husband home, and some days, he arrives first.

Today — I squint— I don't see any signs of hospitality. But then, as my car inches further, I see a blurry line of lights winking in and out of the fog. He is home. I drive toward the lights and try to imagine what he might be cooking. Some hot vegetable soup? A quiche? A stir-fry? Or a coddled egg just for me?

Welcome beauty; coddle peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is always looking for pockets of hospitality in the fog. You can read more of her writings and see photos of Birdland at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.