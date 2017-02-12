Library events, Feb. 12-18, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today at the main library, check out a concert by Champaign's Kitten's Incorporated, featuring local musicians Bryan and Jolee Phelps. They will play selections from their 2016 album, "Like a Bubble," as well as other favorites.

At 3 p.m. today at the main library, attend the opening reception for "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," featuring artwork by Unit 4 students from Bottenfield and Westview elementary schools and Central High School. The event also will feature cookies, lemonade and pop-up performances.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, middle and high school students will learn how chocolate is made and compare samples at a tasting.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, the Table Talk Book Club will discuss "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration" by New York Times bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson. The club meets monthly to discuss books by contemporary African-American writers. Call 217-403-2090 for more information.

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age children can take part in a technology project at Tech 4 Kids Open Lab.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, attend the Urbana Pops Orchestra Concert. Tamra Gingold will perform with students from Urbana High School.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium, learn about the culture and history of the Gullah people with Dr. Janice Collins at Proud Culture, African Roots: Film and Food to Celebrate Black History Month.

From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, railroad enthusiasts of all ages can attend the Midwest Model Railroad Club Train Show.

At 2 p.m. Saturday in Megan's Reading Room, enjoy stories, crafts, food and live drumming at "A Taste of Gullah for Families," a black history month program.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 will make a heart-healthy banana split at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, the Lego Club will meet. The activity is for children 5-11. Those under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Dory, a friendly but forgetful blue tang fish, searches for her long-lost parents at this week's Kidz Movie Club. The film for children 5 to 11 will start at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, children 5 to 11 can attend a Friendship Tea Party. Wear your party, fairy or princess costumes. Those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.