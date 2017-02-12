Matters of the heart: Five couples' secrets to longevity

If you're wondering how you're going to make Valentine's Day special, consider what it's like to celebrate 50 or 60 of them in a row. Staff writer PAUL WOOD talked to five area couples who have gone beyond flowers and chocolate to make lasting relationships. All of them agree: They're soulmates.

Secret: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

BERNARD and MARY ANN HAMMEL of rural Champaign married on Jan. 5, 1957.

Bernard says the two have a golden rule: "I treat my wife with respect, and that's the way she treats me. It's not a one-way street; you always have to give and take. At the first argument, you don't run out the door. We're still happy even though we've had our share of things not going right. But we always made sure our children had a good life: We've been on a lot of family trips; we always supported our kids and went to all their games and gymnastics."

Mary Ann says couples need stick-to-itiveness.

"Sometimes young people nowadays are too quick to quit: 'Oh well, we'll call it off.' You have to give more at times. I think it's not always exactly 50/50. You make it work because that is what's important."

They have two children and four grandchildren.

Secret: Faith makes hard times easier

ROBERT and ROWENA HESLER of Monticello were married on Jan. 25, 1957.

Rowena gives credit to her faith, even when life was challenging.

"God is one of the main reasons we've made it together so long. When we married, he was in college and it was kind of rough going for a while after he graduated," she said. "Teachers back in 1957 did not make much at all. I worked in the home so I could be with my kids. God has pulled us through a lot of challenges, and there has been a lot of give and take. Our family has been very well blessed."

Robert agrees that religion has strengthened the family.

"We went to church with our children when they were young, and we stuck it to it," he said. "It has really made a difference in our lives. You've got problems all the time; there's always something that comes along, so you have to sit down and decide how you do things"

They have two children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Secret: Friends and family

BRYCE and MARLYS MORRIS of Rantoul were married on Jan. 8, 1967.

Rantoul is their lucky place, because they met when he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base.

Marlys says it helps to share the burden: "It's family, friends and our church family, they've all been supportive," she said. "We took our time getting to know each other. He was in the Air Force and came here from Wisconsin. We probably knew each other a couple years before getting married. Knowing each other and being friends has probably had a lot to do with it making it last."

Bryce agrees that family support made a big difference.

"We have strong family ties. Christ is first in our lives," he said. "In today's world, people end up so far away from home that they don't have that family background. What I love most about her is that she's pretty understanding. She does like to correct me, but other than that, it's pretty much perfect."

They have two children.

Secret: When you find the right one, go for it

DAVE and SHERRI DENZER of Champaign were married on Nov. 27, 1966; she was 18 and he was six years older.

Dave said he thinks there are two factors to keeping love alive: "Compatibility, and don't rush into anything. Well, it might not seem like that. I asked her to marry me on the third date. I saw what I wanted. I dated a lot of girls I would never have married, but I saw something in her that nobody else had. It's been the greatest 50 years of my life."

Sherri also believes she's been lucky in love.

"When we got married, bets were being taken it wouldn't work. We came from completely different backgrounds," she said. "We were like two kindred souls from the beginning; we both knew what we wanted from life and accepted each other's background and differences. We both had a strong faith in God and Jesus. To have a great marriage, you must embrace change."

The Denzers have four children and four grandchildren.

Secret: Sharing a passio n for classic cars

RON and PAM DIORIO of Fisher were married on Dec. 22, 1966.

Ron says he's learned a lot over the years.

"I learned to compromise. We have learned to come to agreement. The best thing? Being friends, doing a lot of things together, and having the same interests," he said. "We worked together when Kmart had a food service in July 1965.

"She was head cashier and I was an apprentice meat cutter. We got engaged in December 1965 and married one year later. We enjoy going to car shows."

Pam also believes in the buddy system.

"Marriage takes work. You have to be friends first; you have to like each other before you actually spend a lot of time together," she said. "We both enjoy Illini sports, Bears football and riding around in classic cars, like our 1965 Chevy Impala Super Sport."

They have two daughters and four grandchildren.