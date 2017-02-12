The Reluctant Townie: True love grows on the Dollar Tree

Hello, lovers. Once again, Valentine's Day looms on the horizon. Have you adequately prepared?

Of course you haven't. You've been preoccupied with world events, Super Bowls, executive orders and bachelor Nick's fourth shot at televised love.

Never fear, a successful Valentine's Day is still within your reach. I have prepared for you a $10 Guide to Valentine's Day at the Dollar Tree. Be the V-Day hero your sweetheart needs, for a minimal financial investment, and without even having to change out of your sweatpants.

Step 1: Locate your nearest Dollar Tree. (Call ahead to make sure it has a frozen-food section or risk catering your romantic dinner from Taco Bell.)

Step 2: Google Map the quickest route there.

Step 3: When you arrive, grab a shopping cart, not a basket. You will need both hands to increase efficiency.

Step 4: Head to the Valentine's Day aisle. Here you will find a wide array of candies and trinkets. Pity all the suckers who paid full price for a dozen roses when you discover the Dollar Tree is selling three-stem velvet roses for $1. You don't need a $1 calculator from the office-supplies aisle to compute those cost savings. (Bonus: Your purchase can be thought of as an investment on future Valentine's Days; velvet roses, unlike fresh-cut roses, can be reused year after year, crush after crush.)

Half a dozen velvet roses puts you at $2. (Justify the half-dozen with some free sweet talk such as "Baby, I got you these half-dozen velvet roses because I love you half as much, only twice as hard" and score extra romance points.)

Add a $1 box of chocolates — your choice between traditional heart-shaped box or S-brand truffles — and your total is $3.

You could stop here, you've got flowers and chocolates, so you've covered the basics. But this is not a $3 Guide to Valentine's Day. This is a $10 Guide to Valentine's Day. So don't be such a cheapskate and proceed to the next step.

Step 5: Pamper your lover. Allocate $1 of your Valentine's budget to something frivolous. A chocolate-scented stuffed bear; a dangling plush monkey; a $1 pregnancy test.

I would personally suggest the bath salts. They come in pink and white flavors.

This brings your total to $4.

Step 6: The fragrances of love. The Dollar Tree has a surprisingly robust selection of perfumes and colognes. An appealing scent can elevate your romantic attraction to potential mates.

I stood in the aisle of the Dollar Tree sampling scents so you wouldn't have to.

For him:

Hot Thrills: It filled the aisle like a cloud of sarin gas. Its scent profile — a pungent mix of aftershave and mosquito repellent — left an alcohol taste on the back of my tongue. Definitely makes a statement.

Tarragon Noir: Calls to mind the distinct aroma of a junior high locker room. Sweat, deodorant, testosterone and a burning fear of being different from the crowd. Makes you feel young again.

Blue Mist: Invokes the calming, nonoffensive odor of toilet bowl cleaner. Sickly sweet. A conservative choice.

Blaze: Aggressive scent that will leave your eyes bloodshot, with or without the blunt of dank marijuana. Could induce asthma attack.

Prime Gold: Anything but. Its curiously tangy scent brings forth images of neglected motel rooms that rent by the hour, or the scented vacuum cleaner options at an old, coin-operated carwash. An eau de toilette to be wielded in conjunction with unbuttoned silk shirts and man-bracelets. Powerful in a creepy way.

For her:

Nice Lady: Smells like the toilet paper in a church bathroom. Aptly titled.

Extreme Happiness: Modeled after Calvin Klein's Euphoria scent, Extreme Happiness smells like a bachelor party at the Silver Bullet. Sure to make your lady question your whereabouts.

Pink Waves: Gives the wearer the distinct impression of having washed their hair with shampoo and conditioner sometime earlier in the week. Comparable to Paris Hilton, by Paris Hilton, or so says the packaging. Save on your water bill.

Pink Chill: Not to be confused with Pink Waves, this scent has the distinct smell profile of a tray of fancy perfumes being knocked over, shattering and coalescing into a pool of unidentifiable floral notes. A mystifying explosion of odors.

After 7: This Chanel No. 5 knockoff smells like a fresh bag of diapers. And I mean that in a good way.

For maximum potential romance, buy a his and hers fragrance and let them duel each other for supremacy in the bedroom.

Your total is now $6. How to spend the remaining $4?

Step 7: Show your practicality. There are a number of practical items you can buy for your dearly beloved. Hair removal cream. Home drug test. Toothbrush.

I prefer the four-pack of Angel Soft. Nothing says "ride or die, girl, we're in this together" like gifting your significant other the joy of luxuriously soft toilet paper. Even if the rolls are basically single-serve size.

This brings your total to $7.

Step 8: Romantic dinner. You can make it happen for $3. You have a veritable smorgasbord of options: pizza rolls, french fries, empanadas, waffles.

Try pairing the country fried steak with a bag of frozen vegetables and be amazed that it tastes better than putting ketchup directly onto a dollar bill and eating it.

I would also suggest grabbing a 2-liter of Faygo soda. Faygo always goes well with bath salts.

Your total is $10 (plus tax).

Step 9: Panic when you realize you forgot to budget in money for a card. You bonehead.

Step 10: Scribble some sweet nothings on the back of the receipt. ("Roses are red, violets are blue, I spared no expense at the Dollar Tree for you.") Then turn the receipt over and add three zeroes to the price of everything on your receipt, for maximum wow factor.

Ryan Jackson currently smells like all of the perfumes listed in this article, and may never taste food again. He can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.