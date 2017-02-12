For the retirees, Feb. 12-18, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Free tax aide. Tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Free tax aide for seniors and low-income individuals by AARP volunteers at Stevick Senior Center. We will be taking walk-in until 2 p.m.; however, it is best to call to make an appointment at 359-6500.

Connections Cafe. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Parkview Senior Apartments, 100 Parkview Lane, Savoy. Brought to you by a number of organizations with the mission of making a difference in the community. It is a pop-up, free, fun and welcoming environment to relax and make new friends while learning about resources for seniors. Free coffee, blood-pressure checks, cellphone and hand-held device tech support. All seniors are welcome. Call 239-5201.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

The Mystery of Pain. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Explore emerging advances and deepen your understanding of the science of pain with Douglas Nelson, a licensed massage therapist and the owner of BodyWork Associates, and author of "The Mystery of Pain." For adults. Call 403-2070.

Rules of the Road. 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Tuscola Senior Center, 133 W. Sale St., 253-2278; 10 a.m. Feb. 28, Monticello United Methodist Church, 212 S. Independence, 762-2579; 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Friendship Center, 410 E. Main St., Clinton, 935-9411.Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 1400 E. Park St., U. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022 for more information.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Sausage patty or links, egg, bacon and cheddar scramble, fruit juice, blueberry muffin, fruit strudel bites, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Country beef stew with potatoes, carrots and onions, mexi corn, roll, cherry pie.

Wednesday: Shepherd's Pie with vegetables, broccoli, biscuits, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, Texas toast, fruit.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, Harvard beets, black-eyed pea salad, bread, pineapple pistachio dessert.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Mahomet Peace Meal. Volunteers are desperately needed to deliver Peace Meal home delivered meals to seniors in Mahomet. Delivery starts at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and takes about 45 minutes. Volunteer weekly or as available. Call Cathy at 359-6500.

Receptionists. There is a need in several different places. Duties include greeting guests, answering the phone and opening the mail. If you can help, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Food for Seniors. Many seniors are house-bound and have challenges getting out to get their groceries. Food for Seniors delivers them to their door. This program needs help loading and unloading boxes, sorting and bagging the groceries and delivering them to the seniors. Help from 7 to 10 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.