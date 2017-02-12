Susan McKinney: We can learn a few things from Washington

In "Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations," John Avlon presents the first president's final address at the end of his second term as the leader of the United States. Washington asked James Madison and Alexander Hamilton to help him write this warning to future generations of Americans.

By the end of his second term, Washington was being attacked by the press regularly and was alarmed at the bitter partisanship that was prevalent. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

The author calls it the most famous American speech you've never read. It was once celebrated as civic scripture, reprinted more than the Declaration of Independence. Now, it is almost forgotten.

It has been cited by other presidents in their speeches. Thomas Jefferson used Washington's wisdom after years of opposition. It was quoted by Abraham Lincoln defending the continuation of the Union. Woodrow Wilson used the speech to justify nation building. Dwight Eisenhower used it to defend his actions in the Cold War. Ronald Reagan used the speech to defend his religious beliefs.

In his farewell address, Washington stated principles that offer long-lasting solutions: The pursuit of peace through strength, wisdom through moderation, the importance of personal virtue and the importance of education to the people who govern themselves — Americans. He also established the long-held tradition of a peaceful transfer of power to the next president.

This address was not given in front of an audience; he published it in a newspaper on Sept. 19, 1796.

His announcement that he would not serve a third term was a startling turn of events. The experiment that became the United States of America was less than 20 years old. It was only 20 years since the Declaration of Independence and only eight years after the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.

Would the republic survive the change in power? Remember, at this very moment in history, France had overthrown the monarchy to establish democracy, only to use that new-found freedom to kill hundreds of people with the guillotine, establishing a tyranny.

The author hopes this book will now inspire a new generation to come together and unite for a common good and heal the bitter divisions from the last election.

I believe this book shows how the Founding Fathers are not dated and are relevant in today's society. Too many people want to call the beliefs of the Founding Fathers archaic and outdated.

I believe Washington's farewell proves the contrary. It shows the forethought these men put into our republic and how the basis of our republic is worthy of our support and defense.

These men were not sticking their fingers in the air and finding out what's popular to support. They held their beliefs to be moral and just and worth fighting for, worth dying for. We, as Americans, should do the same.

