Travel/Cape Cod: He's at the top of his glass

Photo by: Frank Hosek Alex Kilker shows visitors how he blows and works glass. Image

By FRANK HOSEK

Rainy days and vacations do not go together, I mused to myself as I gazed out the sliding glass door of our hotel room in Hyannis Port, Mass., on Cape Cod, and watched the raindrops splash upon the deck.

This was no refreshing rain that would awaken the day and move on quickly, leaving a smile upon the morning. This was, as my grandfather would say, a gullywhumper.

As I mentally crossed off the various outdoor activities that my wife and I had planned for the day, I thumbed through the local guidebook for suggestions.

With book in hand, we chose to explore the town of Sandwich, one of those endeavors that kept getting pushed to the bottom of the list for other and, assumed, more intriguing adventures.

With windshield wipers slapping away, we drove into Sandwich, the oldest town on Cape Cod. With the thought of a brief in-and-out visit, we pulled into the parking lot of the Sandwich Glass Museum.

My paternal great-great-grandmother and her seven sons — including, of course, my great-grandfather — emigrated from Bohemia, the latter-day Czech Republic, and proceeded to set up a glass factory in Shirley, Ind. So I had a bit of a self-interest in exploring the museum.

The Sandwich Historical Society's Glass Museum houses some of the finest examples of early American glassware in the country.

In 1825, Deming Jarves, a Boston businessman, founded a small glass factory in Sandwich as the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company. The output from the factory included wine glasses, decanters, bowls, dishes and other decorative tableware, as well as lamps, chandeliers and vases. At its height, the factory employed hundreds and contributed greatly to the expansion of Sandwich.

Upon entering the museum, we were met by an affable young man who took our admission fees, gave us a brief summation of the exhibits and mentioned that there would be a glass-blowing demonstration starting in a few moments just around the corner.

Joining a few other intrepid, early-morning visitors, we made ourselves comfortable in the glass furnace room, where the demonstration was to be held.

In walked the aforementioned ticket taker who introduced himself as Alex Kilker. He proceeded to provide a brief historical background on glass blowing.

Glass blowing is a forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. The glassworker can then quickly expand the molten glass to a coherent globule and work it into a desired shape.

As he continued his explanation, Alex was dipping the tip of his blowpipe into the molten glass in the furnace. After gathering a blob of the melted silica, he began working dexterous magic on the unshapely mass, all the while describing the details of what he was doing and the coloring process and interspersing it with personal and humorous anecdotes about himself.

Alex had ambled into the museum five years prior, fresh out of high school with little ambition but the knowledge that a job and its subsequent wages were a necessity. Gaining an entry-level position in the gift shop, he began spending all his free time in the furnace room mentoring underneath the then demonstrator. With time and experience came, if not expert, then certainly capable skills at glass blowing.

As he worked the unrecognizable blob into a clearly defined, beautiful vase, he explained that experience is simply the name we give our mistakes, which he promptly demonstrated as the base of the vase shattered during the most difficult process of separating it from the blowpipe, to the consternation of an enthralled audience.

We continued our morning exploring the rest of the museum, learning the history of Boston & Sandwich Glass and viewing some of the more exotic colored glassware produced by the company.

The museum exhibits nearly 5,000 pieces of glass produced at the glass company between 1825 and 1888. Displayed in cases and in front of windows is glassware in clear or vivid colors shaped in simple as well as intricate forms. Along with the permanent exhibits, there are also exhibits of contemporary glass artists and the museum gift shop.

Today, glassware from the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company is highly sought after by antique dealers and collectors alike, and the glass museum remains dedicated to the preservation, study and display of Sandwich glass.

As we finished the tour, we again stopped by the furnace and watched Alex as he entertained another group of intrigued visitors. This time, he was creating a glass pumpkin with stem and vine attached. To the accompaniment of applause, he placed the completed and beautiful curio into the finishing furnace, where it would cool over one to two days into a finished piece. The pumpkin was so striking that my wife raced into the gift shop to buy one of Alex's previous creations. After three hours, we ventured back out into the rain to continue our day.

It was a totally unexpected and entertaining morning. Rainy days and vacations may simply be a serendipitous opportunity for new experiences.

The museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at sandwichglassmuseum.org.

Frank Hosek of Bourbonnais is director of human resources at Carpet Weaver's Inc. in Champaign. His hobbies include travel, reading, writing and photography.