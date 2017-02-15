Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Genealogy reference books online

As recently mentioned in Dick Eastman Online Genealogy Newsletter, it is now easier to look up a genealogy reference book on the internet than to find such information from a book on a personal library's bookshelf. His list of such references, found at http://tinyurl.com/jzyl9x3, includes Abbreviations Found in Genealogy, Archaic Medical Terms, The Getty Thesaurus of Geographic Names, The Geographic Names Information System (information on 2 million geographic features in the U.S.), Meanings and Origins of First Names, Cemetery Junction Directory (over 50,000 cemeteries in U.S. and elsewhere), Glossary of Terms Used in Heraldry and more. (Eastman plans to update this list and readers have also submitted many helpful websites.)

Slang dictionary

The free, online Green's Dictionary of Slang, not mentioned by Eastman as of this writing, contains almost 100,000 words that may be found in old documents and not in use today. The words, which are supported by over 400,000 citations, cover years as early as 1500. Visit http://tinyurl.com/gqmvpwv for "500 years of the vulgar tongue" — with dictionary news and articles, a Word of the Week, and search capability. For example, did you know that the noun "cully" can mean simpleton, victim, or a prostitute's customer.

Federal census terminology

Instructions that were given to census takers for each census year, 1790—2000, can help clarify questions about those tabulations. Visit http://tinyurl.com/h46pxfk to access this 96-page document. A print-out of this publication would be an important reference to keep for all US census research!

N.Y. German group's newsletter helpful

Researchers whose ancestors lived in the New York City area, especially those with German ancestry, can find important genealogical data in the German Genealogy Group's (GGG) Newsletter, which is published 10 times a year and sent to members via email.

For instance, the recent (February 2017) issue lists new databases added to the GGG website; these include Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum, U.S. Customs Service Personal Histories of Employees, Bavaria & Pfalz Emigration Database (over 12,000 additions making a total of over 76,000 records), New York City Marriage License Database (index to over 3 million licenses, 1950-1995), and Trinity Reformed Church Baptisms, Marriages & Funerals.

Diane Haddad's article, "16 Things to Write Down About Yourself for Posterity," offers important suggestions. Jo Ann Schmidt's "From The Heart" articles are always uplifting. Tom Risinger's article, "German Census Records," tells of that country's population count. Each issue includes a recipe for a German dish, a "Wide Web" column with a list of a dozen or so helpful websites, members' genealogy stories, a list of new members, new members' surnames, and more.

The GGG online database indexes are available, free, to all and accessible at http://www.TheGGG.org. (Click on "about" under the link to "database searches" to learn more.) They include birth, marriage, and death records, cemetery records, church records, military records, and a database of surnames (now 2,047 names) of GGG members. The website also provides links to a sample newsletter as well as to research tips.

A GGG membership costs $15 per year. To join, send name, address, phone number, email address, and check to German Genealogy Group, PO Box 1004, Kings Park, NY 11754.

Passport applications on FamilySearch

FamilySearch has been adding to its collection of US Passport Applications that were taken from NARA collections, M1490 and M1372, 1795-1925. One can conduct a search at http://tinyurl.com/zj3mm5e. Keep in mind that researchers should be sure to click on the link to "image" if available. Additional information, including photographs, can usually be found.

