Bob Swisher: Man's Lincoln medallion is unique

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette This medallion owned by Mike Richards features former President Abraham Lincoln facing left — the first such one that columnist Bob Swisher has seen.

For the lack of a better name, I will just refer to it as a Lincoln medallion.

It weighs 3 pounds and is about 8 inches in diameter. Made of cast iron, it is kind of rough, not real smooth, and at the bottom center, it says "U of I" in not very good lettering. The back has some marks, which I think are probably accidental because they have no probable meaning that I can see.

The piece is owned by Mike Richards, whose wife, Sandy Mason, shared this page with me for the last 20 years. She recently ended a 24-year run of columns about gardening.

Mike talked to some craftsmen at Clifford Jacobs Co. They guessed it was probably cast in the early 1900s.

It has been suggested that the piece was cast in 1909, which would have been Lincoln's 100th birthday.

In viewing plaques and medallions on the internet, which number in the hundreds, all of the profiles, except one, face right.

In the only one that faces left, Lincoln has a beard, and it was produced in 1911.

How much is it worth? Mike was offered $225 for it quite some time ago, and he still owns it, so he seems to think it is worth more.

It is the only one he has ever seen, and it is the first one I have seen that is facing left.

Richards owns Phoenix Restoration and Renovation outside Monticello. He restores antique furniture and produces and designs leaded stained glass.

Good antiquing!

