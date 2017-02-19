John Roska: Wage assignments can be revoked at any time

Q: I got a notice in the mail saying my employer would start making deductions from my wages because of a wage assignment. It said I could revoke it. If I do, can anything bad happen?

A: No. You'll still owe the debt, and could be sued. But you can't be punished for revoking a wage assignment, and it won't increase what you owe.

A wage assignment is basically a wage garnishment that you agree to, in advance, when you take out a loan. It lets the lender skip a court case, and go straight to a garnishment. That's OK because you agreed to it, in writing.

But, federal law says wage assignments are legal only if "the assignment by its terms is revocable at the will of the debtor." That means you have to be able to revoke it whenever you want.

You don't need any reason. It's your absolute right to revoke it, no questions asked.

Since Jan. 1, the law has required that you get notices of your right to revoke a wage assignment, along with a form you can use to revoke.

So, you probably got the three different notices that the law now requires creditors to give you before a wage assignment can go into effect. They should come together, and must be sent to you by both regular and certified mail.

First, there's a "Notice of Intent to Assign Wages." It tells you how much you owe, and includes a copy of the original wage assignment.

Second, there's a notice about "Understanding Your Choices Under the Illinois Wage Assignment Act." It explains your right to stop the wage assignment.

Third, there's the "Revocation Notice" that you can use to stop the wage assignment. All you do is fill in your name and address, and the creditor's name and address — which should be on the "Notice of Intent to Assign Wages."

Then you date and sign it, and send it to the creditor by certified mail. It's a good idea to also give a copy of the "Revocation Notice" to your employer, although that's not required. You should also keep a copy for yourself.

You can write your own letter to revoke a wage assignment if you want; the second notice, about "Understanding Your Choices," explains how. But since you can't go wrong with the "Revocation Notice" that's provided, why take chances by doing it yourself?

If you act fast, the wage assignment will never start, and nothing will be deducted from your wages. But you can revoke a wage assignment anytime you choose, even after deductions begin. You won't get a refund of what's already been deducted, though.

Getting current on your loan payments would also stop any wage deductions for a wage assignment.

Revoking a wage assignment just stops voluntary deductions from your wages — not your liability for the debt. If the lender sues, and gets a judgment, then there could be an involuntary wage garnishment — but only if you take home more than $371.25 per week.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.