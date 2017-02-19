Kelly Strom: Examining World War II fiction

Andrew Gross has managed to pull together two of my favorite genres in the fantastic novel "The One Man."

The setting is 1942-44, but it begins briefly in the present day as there is an old man dying in the hospital when his daughter finds World War II memorabilia hidden in his house. She brings it to his bedside and asks for the story behind the Distinguished Service Cross, two old photos and a white rook from a chess set. And so this historical thriller begins.

Nathan Blum was just a teenager when his family was threatened by the Nazis in Warsaw. After a particularly bad encounter in the Warsaw ghettos, Nathan's father sends him to safety, urging Nathan to get out of Poland before it was too late.

Terrified for his family's well-being, he escaped. He ultimately ended up in Chicago at the home of a distant relative. He grew up, went to school and became an operative with the OSS war effort. Since he was fluent in several European languages, he was invaluable for translating and decoding messages from Poland, Germany, Russia and the Ukraine. He longs to make a difference in a more substantial way.

In 1944, the Americans were in a race to develop the first nuclear bomb in an undercover program called The Manhattan Project.

They were close but needed the expertise of a particular scientist. Alfred Mendl was being held in a Polish detention center with his wife and daughter. Eventually, they were told to board a train headed for Auschwitz.

He is separated from his family, and his life's work is thrown into a raging fire. Mendl, the physicist, is crucial in taking the next step in developing the bomb.

A secret meeting at the White House with President Roosevelt leads to the plan to have an operative sneak into Auschwitz, find Mendl and sneak out again in three days. Failure to complete the mission would surely result in death.

Nathan Blum is tagged to be the man to save Mendl. Using maps of the area, and a wide assortment of connections in Poland, a plan is devised, and Blum starts his journey to Europe.

There are several storylines going at once in this nail-biter of a plot. Rescue missions, espionage, life in a concentration camp, family ties and young love are all explored in "The One Man."

I listened to the story on an audiobook and was on the edge of my seat the whole time. The narrator was outstanding — reading in a variety of accents. I even sat for a while in an empty non-moving car just to get to the end of a chapter.

There are many twists and turns, and the reader can't help but root for young Nathan. I loved how the author combined such a suspenseful story with historical details and empathetic characters. This is one of the best books I've read this past year.

Another story taking place during World War II, but on the homefront, is "The Letter Writer" by Dan Fesperman.

Woodrow Cain leaves a difficult past in North Carolina to take a job as a detective in New York City in 1942. While investigating his first murder case, Cain meets a strange little man known only as Danziger. Able to speak, read and write five different languages, Danziger earns a living by translating personal letters and business for the illiterate lower class in New York.

While his work typically remains confidential, certain circumstances have caused him to offer assistance to this new detective. He claims to know the victim of the aforementioned murder, and he knows how the dead man was involved in New York City's "Little Deutschland," where swastikas are proudly displayed.

He also claims that Cain and his young daughter may also be in the line of fire while investigating widespread corruption and treason.

In some ways a traditional police procedural, the author also adds components of humor and sadness to this riveting historical mystery.

Although one would think that Detective Cain is the hero of the story, Danziger emerges as the secretive but wise civilian who unravels one plot after another.

The characters are compelling, and the narration of the audiobook is spot-on. I would love to see these characters again in a future novel.

Both books are very well written and keep the reader in high suspense. They would be great stories for readers who enjoy mysteries, suspense, adrenaline rushes, historical fiction and well-developed characters and settings.

Pick up "The One Man" first, then follow it up with "The Letter Writer."

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.