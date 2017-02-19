Letter from Birdland: Wonderful experiences in nation's capital

We left Birdland this week to drive across the country to the nation's capital.

I was heading to a writers' conference, and Michael went along for the ride. My husband is always up for a road-trip adventure.

We drove across the prairie into the sunrise and were in the mountains by the time the sun was overhead.

When we hit Washington D.C., the sun had long set. We checked into the hotel and got ready for the convention. The next morning, while I was visiting with writer friends and hearing talks and readings, Michael was exploring the city.

I heard a talk about how to give a good critique in a workshop, while Michael was looking at art at the National Gallery. While I was listening to a group of women who began publishing after the age of 50, Michael was walking around Chinatown.

In between sessions, we would check in with each other via phone chat, and sometimes we would meet up.

The first evening, Michael took me out to a restaurant. On the way, he showed me the Friendship Archway, a beautifully detailed Chinese gate that straddles the road. I got to admire the crosswalks, which featured Chinese Zodiac symbols silhouetted in white paint, and colorful dragons and lanterns undulating in the diagonal.

Incidentally, I discovered with some quick internet research that intersections with diagonal crosswalks (where all the lights turn red so pedestrians can cross in all directions) are called Barnes Dances after Henry Barnes, a traffic engineer.

I like how that name calls up images of dancers crossing a space, sometimes shaking hands or bowing or nodding to each other as they pass. It doesn't have to be as elaborate as a do-si-do, but just thinking about the name makes me want to greet the folks I pass on the diagonal while the lights are red.

I met a lot of politically active writers. No surprise that writers would protest the recent attacks on education, the arts and culture, and throughout the conference, we heard about vigils and protests, letter writing campaigns and pledges to call senators and congressional representatives.

At one point, I joined a long line of fellow writers stretching out across the convention center, voicing our opposition to the immigration ban. "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," we chanted together, some holding hands.

Meanwhile, Michael was walking in one of the gardens. He came back to tell me about pollarded sycamore trees, set peacefully in groups. He wants to see if we can get some sycamores for our little spinney of woods.

I told him I had found a sycamore sapling coming up volunteer in my new pie path last year. We don't have any sycamores in the yard, and I wondered whether it had come in with the mulch. I had already pegged it for pollarding, but I'd also like tall sycamores in our tiny woods, or even just in the yard. They are such majestic trees, strong branches like white bones reaching up into the sky.

Later that evening, Michael took me out to an event he had heard about at the National Gallery — an evening in the museum with wine and snacks.

We walked briskly in the chill, a 20-minute walk from the convention past stately white stone buildings with classical columns. After contemplating our political woes — museums closing at home and precarious funding for the National Endowment for the Arts — seeing so many people happy and relaxed and enjoying the art was comforting.

The crowd was diverse: young, old and in-between, richly dressed or casually clothed. We could hear snippets of conversations in several languages, plus English. We may live in dangerous times, and the arts may be under the gun, but for one evening, at least, we could walk among like-minded people and learn a little about Picasso from a pop-up talk.

On the last evening, we heard poets Ocean Vuong, Terrance Hayes and Rita Dove read. Their poetry was timely and rich, reminding us all that we need to continue, as Ocean Vuong said, to use language to create peace instead of violence.

The next morning, we left the capital with the sunrise behind us. The noonday sun watched over us through the mountains, and the sun had set before we reached the prairie again, but we made it home and to bed by the light of the full moon.

Cherish beauty; communicate peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She loves to travel, and she loves to come home. Mary would like to thank the friends who made her trip possible by caring for the dogs: Gayle and Barb. You can read more about Birdland and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.