Library events, Feb. 19-25, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Douglass Branch, readers of all ages are invited to share books by African-American authors at this year's African-American Read-In.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, find out about "The Mystery of Pain" when nationally recognized teacher and author Douglas Nelson shares the science of pain and emerging strategies for positively influencing the experience of discomfort. The presentation is part of the Here's to Health: Mind & Body Wellness Spring Series.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, kids and their families can create an eye-catching bejeweled sun catcher at this week's DIY Kids event.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the main library, drop in for this week's Play Date for Preschoolers, where you and your child can enjoy unstructured fun in the Nate & Lillie Story Room.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, teams of area students in grades 3 to 5 will demonstrate their book knowledge in the 14th annual Battle of the Books. This celebration of Black History Month highlights 37 books on African-American history. School teams will compete at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the finals at 3 p.m. Dr. Howard Elementary School took home the 2015 and 2016 trophies.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

From 1 to 4 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, railroad enthusiasts of all ages can check out N-gauge displays at the Midwest Model Railroad Club Train Show.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, the Traditional Jazz Orchestra will perform music from the early 20th century.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, the Illinois State Treasurer's Office will be available for those who want to stop by to check for unclaimed cash.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, Professor Bruce W. Fouke will share the story behind his recently released book, "The Art of Yellowstone Science: Beautiful Photos and Cutting Edge Science."

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

This month's Monday Matinee selection is based on Stephenie Meyer's popular novel of the same name. The movie stars Kristen Stewart as a teenage girl who risks everything when she falls in love with a vampire (Robert Pattinson). The film begins at 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Public performance rights are made possible through a grant from the Danville Library Foundation.

This month's TeenFlix selection on Monday is a Cold War thriller starring Matthew Broderick. The film for youths 12 to 18 will begin at 5 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room.

Children 5 to 11 will make a Presidents Day cookie at this week's Kidz Snack Club at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room, the Danville Dashers will help youths make resin jewelry during Teen DIY. The activity is for those 12 to 18.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Space, the Teen Book Challenge will focus on Rita Williams-Garcia's "Jumped." The activity is for youths 12 to 18.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.