Ruth Sibert: 'The Bad Kid' follows trend of offering more diversity

Author Sarah Lariviere has a background in social work, and she brings that hands-on experience to her first novel for middle grades, "The Bad Kid." Published by Simon and Schuster in 2016, Lariviere rings the bell when it comes to the children's market's focus on providing more diversity of characters and situations.

Viewpoint character Claudeline Feng LeBernardin (aka Claude), 11, lives in Brooklyn present day. Claude's heritage is part Chinese and part French. Both of her grandfathers were well-known gangsters. For real, I'm not even kidding, gangsters. That's normal for Claude: "You gotta remember that for me, it's the same as if your family is heavy in teachers. Careers clump together in families, I've noticed" (page 11).

Claude wasn't close to her French grandfather. He didn't like kids, not even his daughter. So, his death wasn't a loss. However, her father's father, Grandpa Si, doted on Claude. He was grooming her to take over the family business when he retired. But Grandpa Si didn't get to retire. He died unexpectedly that spring.

Eleven is too young for even the most promising gangster understudy to take over the biz. Eleven also is too young to handle the slam of grief Grandpa Si's death brings.

Claude wants to share her grief with her best friend, Fingerless Brett. But Brett has taken up reading philosophy and proves unreachable. Her next best friend, Lala, a fledgling poet, is busy with a budding romance.

Thrown into that mix is an internet waif, Alma Lingonberry. Alma is a dying child poet who is trying to amass 10,000 friends whilst undergoing treatment in an unknown hospital. Is Alma real or a scam?

Lariviere brings New York City to life through Claude's eyes. Her 11-year-old voice and thought processes ring as true as any one is likely to encounter.

"The Bad Kid" is equal parts mystery, coming of age and comedy noir. It is 100 percent enjoyable.

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.