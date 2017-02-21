To Your Health: Cauliflower is not just broccoli's paler cousin

By BETH PERALTA

Through my young daughter's eyes, cauliflower is simply "white broccoli" when it shows up at the dinner table.

While both of these vegetables are in the same family of plants, cauliflower can truly shine on its own. Plus, cauliflower can be found in purple and orange, too!

Cauliflower is also having a trendy moment, and is used in many recipes in place of potatoes or other starchier items (think mashed "potatoes," cauliflower crust for pizza and more).

Cauliflower nutrition: Like many vegetables, cauliflower is fat- and saturated-fat-free, low in sodium, high in vitamin C and a good source of folate (one of the B vitamins).

Cauliflower selection: Look for cauliflower that is white and compact, without browning, and has bright green leaves.

Cauliflower storage: Store cauliflower in the refrigerator in a plastic bag for up to five days.

Cauliflower preparation: Typically, only the white head (curd) is eaten. Cut off and discard the green leaves and white stem, and cut the curd into bite-sized pieces to enjoy cooked or raw, or slice into large pieces to roast.

GARLIC CAULIFLOWER

Servings: 4

1 cauliflower head, cut and separated into florets

3 tablespoons oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook cauliflower in water in a medium saucepan until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and place in a serving bowl.

Heat oil in a small skillet over low to medium heat. Saute chopped garlic for 1 minute.

Remove garlic from heat and add paprika and vinegar to skillet, stirring to mix well.

Pour oil and vinegar mixture cooked cauliflower. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Link to recipe online: https://go.illinois.edu/garlic_cauliflower

Many other recipes can be found on our website, "Let's Eat Health for Illinois! Easy Family-Friendly Recipes for Any Budget," at https://go.illinois.edu/inep_recipes.

Beth Peralta is a registered dietitian and media communications specialist for University of Illinois Extension and a spokesperson for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at 217-244-7405 or cavaller@illinois.edu.