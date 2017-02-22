My Amish Home: Warm weather has our plants confused

"And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together. For the mouth of the Lord hath spoken. The grass withereth and the flower fadeth, because the spirit of the Lord bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass. The grass withereth, the flower fadeth, but the word of our God shall stand forever." Isaiah 40:5, 7-8

On this Wednesday as I write, it is absolutely gorgeous. Such wonderful sunshine. I don't know how long it will last. Thee was a ring around the moon early Tuesday morning. And this morning the sky was red. But, still, it is great after so many dreary days. I so love it!

But — I wonder — our Weeping Cherry trees are budding out, and at least one of the rose bushes have tiny green leaves. It is only the middle of February. I do believe the weeds are already growing in the driveway. I don't care if that freezes, but I really hope the trees and roses don't. I always have a summer long battle with the weeds in the driveway.

I haven't been out in the yard yet to see if any of the other trees are budding out. I was afraid if I went out too much, I would yield to temptation and do more than I should. I really would like to clean up the flower beds and get ride of the dead stuff.

It seems so unnecessary for others to do my work when I feel so good. But I'd better mind my bosses (and I have quite a few) and stick to the light stuff. It's kind of ironic, but all the stuff I like to do but never had enough time to indulge in have kind of lost their appeal. It seems I'm relegated to puzzle books, coloring, reading, embroidering, reading, coloring, puzzle books ...

Actually, I have started some other sewing, but of course I still have my writing deadlines to meet.

Oh my! There is a huge flock of geese coming out of the east, heading kind of southwest. They are kind of milling around as if maybe they are confused. Or maybe they are taking the scenic route.

It looks like son-in-law Lloyd's horses are in line for a shoeing job. Their horseshoer comes out to the house. That is really handy. as they have several horses that need to be shod.

Granddaughter Julia Yoder got to do the honors for us yesterday. She took our horse, Diamond, to be shod. I didn't mind turning that job over to her.

I guess if no one else misses me, Diamond apparently did. Anyway, something was wrong.

The other day, husband Erwin came in and said that Diamond isn't cleaning up his feet. I got alarmed. I did not want a sick horse. So, when he went out to chore that evening, I decided to traipse along and see if I could detect something. I checked him over, checked his legs, couldn't find anything unusual. The next evening, Erwin told me, Diamond has cleaned up his feet, has been doing it ever since. Was he actually missing me?!

We finally had our family Christmas gathering this past Saturday. We had it at daughter Rachel and Lloyd's house, just across the way. All family members were present, including two new faces, granddaughter Mary Lorene's special friend, Mikel Yutzy of New York and granddaughter Denice Yoder's special friend, Jesse Wagler of Indiana.

We had a fun day of making memories. We played a numbering-off game to get the tables cleared and dishes washed after our brunch. It was both an ice-breaker and hilariously fun. We played other games, too, one of which was Over-The-Hillopoly. That was hilarious!

Our brunch was so good, I could have eaten it all day. I got full way too quick!

We had also drawn names, so we had a gift exchange. Granddaughter Andrea, 7, had my name. She gave me a coloring book; bless her heart, she knows I love it.

Excuse me for a bit, the outdoors is calling, I'm going on a walk. Don't go away, I shall return.

I'm back now. The wind was actually chillier than I anticipated, but still, I feel better. I also walked to the neighbors and had a good visit with our neighbor lady, Mary Ann Mast. She is 92 years old and a very delightful lady. If I ever get that old, I hope I can have the sense of humor and the wisdom she has.

In closing, how little it costs to make happy some heart, with a kind word or a smile as we go on our daily way.

This week, we'll have a really treasure of a recipe.

TREASURE COOKIES

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 (14 ounce) can Eagle Brand milk

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 1/2 cups coconut

12 ounces chocolate chips

Beat condensed milk and butter until smooth, then add rest of ingrediens. Drop by rounded tablespoon on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake nine to 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Store loosely covered at room temperature. If you have any left to store, that is.