Bob Swisher: Sale season is starting to heat up

The Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association is holding its 99th show in Bloomington at the Mini Expo Interstate Center on March 25-26.

One of the highlights will be Rita and Rick Robben, who specialize in metal restoration. You can talk to them about silver, gold and other metal repair, polishing and plating.

How to best use your antiques and vintage items in your home and restoration and furniture repair topics will be discussed by Rhonda and Chuck Kern of C-R Antiques.

The show opens at 10 a.m. both days. It will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. This is one of the best shows of the year. Do not miss it. For more information, call 217-469-2256 or visit centralilantiquedealers.org.

Other shows

The Five Days of Country at the Arcola Masonic Community Center starts on Tuesday. It gets bigger on Friday and Saturday when four other promoters join in at six more locations in Amishland for this twice-a-year event. I believe this is the largest primitive Early Americana antique show in the United States. It is standing room only at most of the locations when they open.

There are two more locations in Arcola at the City Center and the motel at the interstate exit. You'll find two other locations in Tuscola. In Arthur, sites include the fairgrounds and A Gathering on the Prairie show that runs Saturday only at the Otto Center. Hours are different at the various locations.

The Brocton Red Barn event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.

For more information, call 217-385-2450 or visit broctonil.org.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to Swisher at 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.