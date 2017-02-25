In the Garden: Know the source

Photo by: Provided by Diane Plewa Diane Plewa recently found Centella asiatica seeds for sale from India. The picture that accompanied the sale item clearly showed leaves with spots, leading her to take a pass on the purchase.

By DIANE PLEWA

If you are a gardener, one time-tested tradition for getting through the cold days and long nights of winter is planning next year's garden, complete with pouring over seed catalogs and searching for that perfect plant.

Additionally, this year's unseasonably warm temperatures have many gardeners itching to get planting, so planning your purchases is the perfect way to tide you over until the fear of frost has evaporated.

The internet has given us the ability to order almost anything from anywhere. While this greatly expands the types of plants available to the home grower, please consider the source of your plants before clicking the "Buy Now!" button.

Commercial producers and nurseries are inspected by state agents to look for insects and diseases. Seeds, whole plants and plant parts (tubers, bulbs, cuttings, etc.) that are sold by large commercial companies are usually either treated or are grown in areas with low pest pressure.

Individuals who sell seeds and other plant parts via the internet, or plants acquired through local plant shares, are not subjected to this scrutiny. No one is inspecting the plants before they are shipped to ensure their health.

More disturbingly, they may not be inspected at national or state borders. Last year, I purchased castor bean seeds from China to see what would happen.

They arrived a few weeks later. There was a customs form attached to them, identifying the contents as "craft supplies." I do not know if the seeds were inspected at customs, but there was nothing to indicate that they had been (I autoclaved the seeds just to be on the safe side).

A few days ago, I decided to peruse a few online sources of plants. Quite frankly, I am concerned. Popular sites such as eBay, Etsy and Dave's Garden (and these are only a few among many) contain numerous opportunities to acquire new plants — and possibly new pests.

Soil is a great way to transport insect eggs, nematodes, fungi and more. Anytime I see an underground structure (bulb, tuber, corm, roots) being offered for sale, I worry.

Even if the seeds are washed and scrubbed really well, they can still transport plant pests inside them or on their surface.

I have found tubers and corms for sale from places ranging from Lisbon, Portugal to Bangkok, Thailand to Hong Kong. I have no idea what kinds of pests they have in Portugal, Thailand or Hong Kong, and I frankly have no desire to find out in my backyard.

Some insects and pathogens are seedborne, meaning they can be carried in or on a seed. I recently found Centella asiatica seeds offered for sale from India. While there is no guarantee that the plants pictured for sale are the ones seed was collected from, even in the picture I saw a considerable amount of spots on the leaves that concerned me. Leaf spots with a dark purple margin and tan center are characteristic symptoms of a few types of pathogenic fungi; two common suspects (Cercospora and Septoria) are known to infect this plant, and both may be seedborne.

While we have Cercospora and Septoria fungi in Illinois, they are probably different species than the ones in India. New species can cause new diseases on new plants; this is something I do not want happening because of me.

So, before you buy that tuber or those seeds from someone overseas, please think of the risks. Is there anywhere locally you can purchase that plant? Is there a commercial nursery you could buy it from? If that plant is not available, is there an alternative you could use instead? By reducing the risk of importing new pests or pathogens, you are helping the plants and landscapes of Illinois stay healthy.

Diane Plewa is a University of Illinois Extension plant diagnostic outreach specialist.