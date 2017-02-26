Alice B. McGinty: 2 more children's books that made strong impression

In looking further at the American Library Association's 2017 award winners for children's literature, here two more picture books, both of which received a Caldecott Honor for the most distinguished American picture books for children.

"They All Saw a Cat" (2016, Chronicle Books, written and illustrated by Brendan Wenzel, ages 3-7) is a deceptively simple book that uniquely and creatively examines perception.

The beginning spread, showing a simple painting of a brown striped cat moving forward across the white background, reads, "The cat walked through the world, with its whiskers, ears, and paws"

Turn the page, and we see a close-up of the lower half of a child petting the contented, smiling cat. The text reads, "and the child saw A CAT."

Next comes the dog, who sees the cat in a very different way, looking thin and frightened. Then the fox sees the cat trying to camouflage itself in the grass, and the fish views the cat's large, round blurry eyes peering through the water. The mouse sees it differently still — as a monster, complete with pointy claws and teeth.

"Yes, they all saw the cat," the text reads. More animals follow. They each come in contact with the cat, including the bee, which sees it as a pattern of colored dots, a bird that sees it from above and a flea that views it from within its forest of fur. A worm and a bat join in.

And "YES, THEY ALL SAW A CAT!" we read. A smiling image of the cat put together as a composite, shows how each animal has viewed it. This simple, yet ingenious book examines the idea that we all perceive things differently, depending not only upon our species, but upon our viewpoint.

"Leave Me Alone!" (2016, Roaring Brook Press, written and illustrated by Vera Brosgol, ages 4-8) introduces us to a grumpy old lady, living in a small house in a small village "with a very big family."

The expressive, colorful, cartoon-like illustrations show a large, chaotic clan converging on their unhappy grandmother as she sits in her rocker trying to knit them sweaters. "Her grandchildren were very curious about her knitting: Were you supposed to hit the ball with a stick? Could you eat it? Could you make your brother eat it?"

With winter coming, grandmother's knitting simply isn't getting done, so she makes her bed, sweeps the floorboards, drinks some tea, packs her things and shouts as she leaves, "Leave Me Alone!"

Hoping to find a peaceful place to finish her knitting, she walks into the forest. However, as she knits by the fire, a curious bear family comes along. When she climbs up a mountain, she's interrupted by a group of mountain goats. Climbing higher, the old lady reaches the moon. Surely she will find peace and quiet here. However, she's surrounded again. "The little green moon-men had never seen a woman before, old or otherwise."

The illustrations of the old woman interacting with each of these intruders come alive with humor and personality.

Off she goes again though a wormhole, until finally, "She was absolutely, completely, utterly alone."

"It was PERFECT." The white-line illustration against blackwashed background shows grandmother knitting contentedly. When she is done, though, and finds herself still alone, her expression changes from contentment to concern. So she packs up her sweaters, sweeps the void, has a cup of tea and leaves through another wormhole, back to her small home and large clan, where "everything was right where she'd left it."

The ending shows her joyfully handing out sweaters to happy, energetic grandchildren. This well-crafted, beautifully illustrated story is filled with warmth and humor and is sure to be enjoyed.

Alice B. McGinty (alicebmcginty.com) is the award-winning author of more than 40 books for children and was recently named the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Reading Council's Prairie State Award for Excellence in Writing for Children. McGinty enjoys doing author visits and teacher training in schools and libraries.