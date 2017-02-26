Don Follis: Lent the time to grow in relational wisdom

If you rarely hear the words "I love you," you are not alone. You've probably heard the old joke: "I told my wife I loved her on our wedding day. If that ever changes, I'll tell her." That's much closer to mean than funny.

More than 35 years ago, a 23-year-old newly married couple befriended me when I was a 20-year-old college kid who had lost my way. We bonded. They started saying words to me like, "We love you." "We care for you." "We admire you." "We respect you." "We appreciate you." "We support you."

You can imagine what those words meant to a guy whose love language is words of affirmation. Picture a golden retriever sitting next to you while you scratch behind his ears. I'm still not tired of those words. Who would be?

One night after dinner, we were lingering over a cup of coffee. I was soaking in the love when suddenly the conversation went deep. The young husband friend told me how his alcoholic dad had successfully given up booze and been sober for 10 years. Still, he expressed lingering painful emotions.

Then his young wife shared part of her story. Her mom said her dad never had said the words "I love you," except apparently on her wedding day. My friend said her dad was a good man, and she gave him a pass, saying he showed his love by working hard and taking care of his family. Still, the words "I love you all so much" and "I am incredibly proud of you" were not part of his vocabulary.

Now if you think I believe people need to be told repeatedly they are loved — with actual phrases like "I love you" — then you've got me figured out. Attorney Ken Sande champions the phrase "I love you." For more than 25 years, Sande has crisscrossed the country, working with churches stuck in seemingly intractable conflicts. He tries to get parishioners to say and really mean, "I love you." Sande's 20-year-old book "The Peacemaker — A biblical guide to resolving personal conflict" (Baker Books) still is used by churches across the country.

But about five years ago, it occurred to Sande that there must be a way to help churches upstream, before conflicts spiral out of control. He started asking himself, "Is there a better kind of smart?" In other words, was there a way for churches to avoid calling in a smart, intuitive Christian attorney who could try to help them mediate their stubborn conflicts?

At length, Sande pondered the proverb, "Get wisdom. Prize her highly, and she will exalt you." (Proverbs 4:7-8) Finally, he settled on the words, "relational wisdom," which he says is the ability to love God with all your heart and to love your neighbor as yourself, or "better yet, as Jesus has loved you."

Sande created a ministry organization he calls relational wisdom 360 (rw360.org). Relational wisdom 360 is built on a three-dimensional emotional intelligence model that includes being God-aware, self-aware and other-aware.

Relational wisdom is a "relational operating system" that impacts every aspect of life. Life is all about relationships, and relationships almost always take precedence over expertise.

So our relational abilities — our smile, the words we use, our attitude, our empathy (our soft skills) — can magnify or diminish the value of our hard skills, our technical expertise. Relational wisdom centers on being humble, teachable and flexible.

What always makes relationships so challenging, of course, is how they constantly are fueled by positive and painful emotions. Sande says relationships always are three-dimensional, involving God, self and others. And those three dimensions always involve two dynamics — awareness (What do I know?) and engagement (What will I do?).

With Lent starting this Wednesday, we have the chance to open the door for greater relational wisdom. Spiritual director Ruth Haley Barton says the real question of Lent is "How will I repent and return to God with all my heart?"

When we tie Barton's question to the relational wisdom motif, we can get very focused: "Am I God-aware enough to remember to view my life in light of God's character, his works, his promises?" "Do I trust God's faithfulness enough to imitate and obey him in a way that pleases and honors him?"

God-aware questions lead right into self-aware questions: "Will I honestly discern my own emotions, including my strengths and weaknesses?" "Will I work humbly on mastering my thoughts, emotions and words in ways that advance God's purposes?"

And then naturally, truly self-aware people see needs all around them, and they begin asking, "Do I have the compassionate ability to understand and empathize with others?" "Will I serve others by encouraging, cooperating and resolving differences with others in a mutually beneficial way?"

If the coming Lenten season means repenting and returning to God with all our hearts, the road there surely is paved with our willingness to embrace relational wisdom that is grounded in answering these crucial questions.

