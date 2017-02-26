Video: Getting Personal: Carol Ammons » more Videographer: John Dixon This week's Getting Personal visit is with Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons. Image

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Carol Ammons of Urbana, a Democrat representing the 103rd House District in Illinois, chats with staff writer Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Stopping the sinking of the state of Illinois. It's possible for us to make the structural reforms we need to save our Illinois without decimating the needed services for our most vulnerable community members, destroying collective bargaining rights and unfairly burdening working families with unreasonable taxes that we don't ask corporations to pay.

What was the most surprising thing you learned about state government after being sworn in as a state representative in 2015?

How much of the state's resources, infrastructure and effort goes directly to its residents in the form of direct service for parks, child care, needed services for seniors, public safety in the form of fire, police, and safe roads and bridges, just to name a few.

What was the most important thing you learned?

How to pass a bill. The procedure, negotiations, who to have at the table, everything. It's a complex and fluid process. "School House Rock" just covers the tip of the iceberg.

How did you first get interested in politics?

I watched "School House Rock" faithfully as a child because it showed me how to make change in my neighborhood, city, state and nation.

Why did you first decide to run for public office?

Because I believe the best way to effect change is through public policy. As a young woman, I watched great women like Barbara Jordan, Dorothy Tillman, Carol Moseley Braun, Maxine Waters not just talk about the problems in their communities, but do something about it.

Do you have aspirations for a higher office?

Yes.

Do you have time for hobbies, and if so, what are they?

I don't have much time anymore, but when I do, I like African and ballroom dancing, documentaries and comedies, and cooking.

Now that you're a state representative, how often you get to see your husband and children? What do you all do when you get together?

I prioritize seeing them by commuting many days back and forth from Springfield and am conscious about carving out time for us to be a family together. I also have two grandchildren who energize me. My family operates as a collective with many decisions being a joint effort and supporting each other's work.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I am an early riser. For my first hour of the day, I exercise, take my 15-year-old to the barn to feed his horse and then drop him off at Urbana High School.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

As a county board member, I voted for a resolution to launch legal action to protect the Mahomet Aquifer. As a city council member, I supported our partnership to join the legal action of the county board to protect the aquifer. So passing legislation in my first six months in office to stop toxic dumping over the aquifer is my greatest achievement so far. It was seven years of community activism that saved our drinking water.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I would love to see the oldest Christian churches in Ethiopia.

What would you order for your last meal?

Eggplant parmesan with fettuccine noodles and Alfredo sauce.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

Dee Alexander. She is a Chicago-based jazz singer who blends jazz and soul.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

Michelle and Barack Obama and Harry Belafonte. The meal would be vegetarian and be produce that came from my own backyard garden.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Fannie Lou Hamer, for her willingness to sacrifice everything for the right to vote. Her job, her home, her children and her life because she saw the power in the voting box. She knew that being included in the political process was key to true equality in a democratic society.

What's your best piece of advice?

"Don't get married to your bill." — Illinois State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb. She reminded me to work steadily on my projects and celebrate my victories.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I worked for a week at Burger King as a fry cook, and it was not for me.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

Deciding to run for state representative. I had many people around me saying it was impossible to raise the money, beat the speaker's candidate or win as a minority in a non-minority district. I rejected all three of those ideas because they were not based on the reality of the situation. People would support me because I was a hard-working local legislator who had demonstrated her commitment to many causes that people care about and I had faith that my supporters could raise the money needed for a victory.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

Talk to those that I trust for their counsel and support. I also am lucky to have a husband that shares my passion for public policy, and his insights always sharpen and illuminate all aspects of an issue.