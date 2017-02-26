John Roska: Difference between Chapter 7, Chapter 13 bankruptcies

Q: I got sued on a credit-card debt, and a judgment was entered against me. They then tried to garnish my wages, but I didn't earn enough for anything to be garnished. I expect other creditors to sue me.

I filed for bankruptcy five years ago, and know that I can't file a Chapter 7 bankruptcy for eight years. But I heard I could file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Can I do that?

A: Yes. You could file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Although there's an eight-year wait period between filing Chapter 7 bankruptcies, there's no wait period for filing a Chapter 13 after a Chapter 7.

But filing a Chapter 13 would actually make things worse. It would require you to make payments you now can't be required to make.

To oversimplify a bit, a Chapter 7 bankruptcy wipes out your debts, while a Chapter 13 tries to repay as much debt as possible, given your income. If you stick to a Chapter 13 repayment plan for up to five years, what's left of your debts can then be wiped out.

If your previous Chapter 7 discharged your debts, you must to wait eight years to file another. That eight-year waiting period is measured between when each case is filed.

You can file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy immediately after getting a Chapter 7 discharge. But you'd have to wait four years for that Chapter 13 to actually discharge any debt. During that four years, you'd be making payments on the repayment plan that's required in a Chapter 13.

You therefore could file a Chapter 13 now. But you probably shouldn't.

If a creditor tried unsuccessfully to garnish your wages, it means your net pay is below the $371.25 per week threshold for a wage garnishment. Below that threshold, Illinois law makes your wages "exempt" from collection. A creditor can't touch them.

If you're already not paying anything, a bankruptcy won't magically improve on that. Money won't reappear, or stay in your pocket, if it's not going out in the first place.

So, even though you can't file another Chapter 7 bankruptcy right now, if you could, it wouldn't protect your wages any better than they're already protected by Illinois exemption law.

And even though you can file a Chapter 13, it would require a repayment plan. If right now, outside of bankruptcy court, you can't be required to pay anything, why change that by filing a Chapter 13, where you'll have to pay something?

Instead of providing any benefits, then, a Chapter 13 bankruptcy would just impose a new burden. If things change, and your wages increase to where they're being garnished, then a Chapter 13 might provide some benefit.

This illustrates how bankruptcy isn't necessarily a cure-all. It won't always make things better by making debt disappear. And even if it can make debt disappear — like a Chapter 7 bankruptcy can — it won't improve your financial situation if you're already "exempt" and can't be required to pay anything.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.