Letter from Birdland: Getting an early start on spring cleaning

Is it really February? That global warming hoax has me thinking it is springtime in Birdland.

Bulbs are popping up in my flower beds — daffodils, tulips, iris and hyacinths.

On my pie path, garlic shoots push through a litter of leaves in the garlic corner.

The ornamental quince is sprouting buds like pink capers all over its branches.

Soon, we will have blooming in Birdland.

But there's danger in a too early spring, too, not just fierce storms, but a late frost could pinch all my flowers, as it did a few years back to my fruit trees.

We had three trees full of marble-sized peaches, but a late frost killed every last one. Come to think of it, we haven't had any peaches since that spring.

Still, the mild weather has me energized, and I have started my spring cleaning. I'm concentrating on the attic, where my sewing room is.

This morning, I found a wicker basket full of old woolen sweaters. I had been planning to felt those to make slippers, but when I pulled them out, I discovered that they were full of moth holes.

Now, I could have still boiled up that wool and felted over the holes in a patchwork of different sweaters. It would have even made a pretty kaleidoscope of colors, but I've discovered in my old age that sometimes you just have to let things go.

I took that basket out to the garage and dumped it in the garbage, telling myself that even though I didn't successfully recycle those sweaters, the wool itself would decay wherever it lies in the earth. As I dumped, I saw how much dirt the moths had deposited into the sweaters, and I knew I had made the right decision.

You may not realize how difficult it is for my hoarding little heart to dump a full basket of sweaters. I was not just dumping moth-eaten wool, but dumping memories of winter days when those sweaters warmed me and my family.

I was dumping projects that I would never complete. But I like to think I am making way for new projects, ones that I will have a better chance of finishing.

I am making headway in the clutter, but I get distracted often with piles of papers and old photographs. (All from when we used to actually use film and print photos on paper — imagine that!)

The most amusing find was a letter to the tooth fairy from Ellis. Our youngest was always very direct in his correspondence: "Dear tooth fairy I don't exactly wont munny, Wat I wunt is zelda Game Cube, If you don't have it. Just give me the munny for it. Love, Ellis."

I make my way through the artifacts and get lost in meandering thoughts that reach back decades to happy memories and forward to future projects.

I encounter a box of cotton squares and a pile of nine-patch blocks I had started to piece together for a quilt, and I tuck that into my newly empty basket for realistic future projects.

After a few hours, I descend from the attic and go out into the yard, dividing my time between indoor and outdoor chores.

One of our compost barrels is full, and I empty it into a bushel basket to carry out and spread in my new corner to enrich the soil. We rotate our kitchen scraps through a two-tier system, and now the other bin will quietly decompose while we fill this one again.

I go into the chicken coop and rake the floor. My deep litter method (letting the chickens help with the housekeeping by giving them mulch to scratch up, stirring their own poop into the pile to decompose) was pretty successful, needing only a little bit of occasional raking to keep it going. In a month or so, we will dig out all this rich compost they have helped create and put in new litter to begin the process again.

I lean on my rake and contemplate the coming spring. The daylight grows bit by bit each day, giving us more time for spring cleaning.

Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in all the cycles of the seasons. She doesn't really think that climate change is a hoax. You can read more of her writing and see photos of Birdland at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.