Library events, Feb. 26-March 4, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today at the main library, the Jasmine Field Orchestra will perform a combination of Chinese folk and pop music. The group includes 20 University of Illinois students who learned to play Chinese and Western instruments at an early age.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, try out a special telescope to look at the sun and learn about solar eclipses during Teen STEAM: Astronomy.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age children will make a paper basket and fill it with cookies at this week's DIY Kids.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, school-age kids and their families can join scientists from the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in the Sciences for hands-on demonstrations and experiments. It will be presented in Spanish and English.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, representatives of Clark-Lindsey Village will present Connections Cafe. Enjoy free coffee and learn about community resources, wellness opportunities and tech support for electronic devices.

At 6 p.m. Friday in Lewis Auditorium, attend a book signing with award-winning author Patricia Hruby-Powell at the library's First Friday Imbibe Urbana event. She will read from her recently released novel, "Loving vs. Virginia," the love story of Richard and Mildred Loving.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Square Village in Urbana, join library staff members at the 17th annual Read Across America. Throughout the country, children and their families will come together to hear stories, meet favorite book characters and take part in other fun activities.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to18 will meet to discuss ideas for Teen Space.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, Kidz Snack Club participants will make a Mardi Gras bead necklace treat. The activity is for kids 5 to 11. Those under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor conference room, youths 12 to 18 can attend the Otaku Club.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can partake in Sweet Escape, featuring cake pops and hot chocolate.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.