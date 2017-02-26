The Reluctant Townie: Oscars preview if you haven't seen films

Despite having reached the pinnacle of its art form in 1989, with the Patrick Swayze bar-fighting film "Road House," Hollywood will once again round up its most famous faces and shiniest veneers for tonight's broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards.

The industry's most glamorous annual pat on the back — the climax of an awards season of slightly less glamorous pats on the back — will be watched by millions of people who have not actually seen any of the films nominated for best picture.

Why are they watching? To heckle the dressmakers? To catch a rare glimpse of their favorite celebrity in the age of Instagram? For the commercials?

Whatever the reason, if you choose to watch the Academy Awards tonight despite having not seen any of the films nominated, know that you are in good company.

I have also not seen any of the films nominated for best picture, but that did not stop me from writing the following preview of best picture nominees.

And the nominees are...

'Arrival': Based on true events, and set in the early 1990s, this film tells the story of a man whose preferred Blockbuster video rental is out of stock, despite having phoned ahead to reserve it.

It is a searing indictment of our American capitalist system. It is also a nail-biting thriller with a transcendental performance from Andrew Dice Clay as the beleaguered Blockbuster clerk who may or may not be harboring sinister intentions.

Think "All of the President's Men" meets "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." Look for a best picture win.

'Fences': This documentary, about the first dolphin allowed on the U.S. Olympics fencing team, is riveting entertainment from start to finish. Ralph Fiennes stars as Fences, the eponymous dolphin, in a performance that will leave your very soul backflipping for fish.

It's "8 Mile" meets "Flipper." Sure to win best sound editing.

'Hacksaw Ridge': It is rare for a horror film to be nominated for best picture, but this film deserves its praise. While this is technically a reworking of "Slumber Party Massacre 2," the filmmaker's decision to cast professional wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan in dual roles as the Hacksaw Killer who stalks the sleepy town of Pleasant Ridge, and as Stacey Flowers, the pigtailed protagonist of the slumber party, is an inspired choice that elevates this film far beyond the usual genre trappings.

It's "Friday the 13th" meets "The Baby-Sitters Club," with twice as many pile drivers. Sure to win best adapted screenplay.

'Hell or High Water': This romantic comedy about a recently deceased fashionista who must choose between an eternity in hell or an eternity on Earth wearing denim high-water pants, was a hit with audiences at Sundance as well as throughout the Heartland, proving that some britches are one size fits all.

It's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" if it had a baby with Ingmar Bergman's "Trilogy of Faith," and cast Katherine Heigl. A shoo-in for best original screenpants.

'Hidden Figures': This gritty reboot of Pixar's "Toy Story" examines the life of forgotten action figures dealing with their own mortality and place in the grand scheme of life. This dramatic, no-holds-barred film earns its NC-17 rating and stars the vocal talents of Mickey Rourke, Vin Diesel and Sylvester Stallone.

It's "Death of a Salesman" meets "Requiem for a Dream," featuring the licensed merchandise of the "Toy Story" franchise. Its theme song, "You've Got a Friend in Drink" with lyrics by Charles Bukowski, is expected to win best original song to cry alone to at 3 in the morning.

'La La Land': Never heard of it. Sounds stupid. Sure to win nothing.

'Lion': A prequel to the "Lion King" that chronicles Scar's moral descent as a youth in Pride Rock. It's "Breaking Bad" with lions, tigers and bears, oh my!

Starring a cast of unknown millennial actors and filmed in and around New York City's Bushwick neighborhood on an iPhone7. Front-runner for best editing on a cellphone.

'Manchester by the Sea': The inspirational story of a young man whose shipping port town experiences tragedy when its only lighthouse is blown up by terrorists. To keep boats from crashing into the shoreline, the young man must stand cliffside every night, pumping iron, while his shaved and well-oiled pectoral muscles reflect firelight to passing ships.

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the left pec, and Al Pacino as the right pec. Strong contender for best supporting undergarment.

'Moonlight': The 11th film in the popular "Twilight" series, about vampires with good hair and the dour-looking women who pine for them. In this film, the vampire Edward must come to terms with his feelings regarding the mortal Bella.

It tackles universal questions of the human experience, such as how much styling gel is toxic to a vampire, and how to tell the difference between liking somebody and like-liking somebody. It's as if a previous "Twilight" film mixed with another previous "Twilight" film.

Sure to sweep the best hair and prom king categories.

Ryan Jackson looks forward to adding these films to a Netflix queue he will never get around to watching, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.