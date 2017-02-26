For the retirees, Feb. 26-March 4, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Connections Cafe. 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27, Urbana Free Library, 210 W Green St. Brought to you by a number of organizations with the mission of making a difference in the community. It is a pop-up, free, fun and welcoming environment to relax and make new friends while learning about resources for seniors. Free coffee, blood-pressure checks and cellphone and hand-held device tech support. All seniors are welcome. Call 239-5201.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Free tax aide. Tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Free Tax Aide for seniors and low-income individuals by AARP volunteers at Stevick Senior Center. Walk-ins will be taken until 2 p.m., but it is best to call to make an appointment at 359-6500.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 212 S. Independence, 762-2579; 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Friendship Center, 410 E. Main St., Clinton, 935-9411; 10 a.m. Thursday, Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U, 367-1544; 10 a.m. March 8, Fairbury VFW, 205 E. Locust St., 815-692-4210. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Illini Chapter meeting, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bresnan Center, 706 Kenwood Drive, C. Speaker: Melany Jackson, executive director of C-U at Home, who will discuss their work with the homeless in Champaign and Urbana. Call 369-1010.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. March 6, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen will speak on "Economic Development in the City of Champaign — Today and Tomorrow." Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 417-6278 or 714-5807.

Connections Cafe. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 6, Douglas Annex, 804 N. Fifth St., C. Presented by a number of organizations with the mission of making a difference in the community. It is a pop-up, free, fun and welcoming environment to relax and make new friends while learning about resources for seniors. Free coffee, blood-pressure checks and cellphone and hand-held device tech support. All seniors are welcome. Call 239-5201.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8, Round Barn Center, 1900 Round Barn Road, C. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older with live entertainment, featuring Ilse of Erin Irish Dance School. Theme: St. Patrick's Day. To register, call 239-5201.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? Join the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo and potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread, apricots, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Swiss beef patty with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese, bread, applesauce.

Wednesday: Salmon loaf, creamed peas, baked squash, bread, strawberry oatmeal bar.

Thursday: Settlers beef and beans, corn, roll, warm sliced pears with raisins.

Friday: Beef tips in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, graham crackers, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

The Virginia Theatre. Ushers are needed during Eberfest, April 19-23. There are three movies a day that last two to three hours. Volunteers take tickets and escort patrons to their seats, give directions, etc. Duties may include screening the back-door entrance or scooping popcorn. Volunteer for two or more consecutive shifts, and snacks are provided and you get to see the show for free. Usher orientation sessions are scheduled for March 15 and April 25.

Receptionists. There is a need in several different places. Duties include greeting guests, answering the phone and opening the mail. If you can help, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Mahomet Peace Meal. Volunteers are desperately needed to deliver Peace Meal meals to seniors in Mahomet. Delivery starts at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and takes about 45 minutes. Volunteer weekly or as available. Call Cathy at 359-6500.