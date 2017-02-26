Travel/Pearl Harbor: Honoring the boys of '41

Photo by: Ray Elliott The USS Arizona Memorial sits on top of the submerged battleship. The Japanese attack killed 1,177 officers and crewmen on board. Image

Image

By RAY ELLIOTT

The boys of '41 — the Pearl Harbor survivors — were given a rousing welcome and awe-inspiring honor for their service on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7 and throughout the week with ceremonies, interviews, parades and thank-yous by thousands of residents and people visiting for the occasion on Oahu, Hawaii.

Sir Tim Rice, the producer and lyricist for "From Here to Eternity: The Musical," came from London with a touching number from the show, "The Boys of '41," performed by an exceptional group of 22 musicians at the Dec. 3 opening gala, "For Love of Country, Pass It On," at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor on Ford Island:

"There's thunder in the morning

There's a menace in the skies

There's a slaughter in the sunlight

A murderous disguise

A cannon of destruction

For ev'ry mother's son

Who now become the Boys of Forty One. "

The theme of the Dec. 1-11 gathering for remembering the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was "Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future."

One of the members of the Military Historical Tours group that was in Hawaii for a week of the commemoration was Oscar- and 16-time-Emmy Award-winning television producer Arnold Shapiro. He said the only other event he could think of "that would be as meaningful as being at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 75 years later with others who were there, would be at Gettysburg 75 years later with others who were there the day Lincoln spoke. It was a special experience I'll always remember."

Ninety-five-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Stanley Chlipala of Denver, who was on the destroyer USS Perry on Dec. 7, 1941, wasn't at Gettysburg, but his daughter Elizabeth was quoted in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser saying that, as a young man, her father got to shake the hand of a Civil War veteran.

Shapiro's and Chlipala's comments put the occasion into perspective for the many young people who attended the events with their parents and grandparents.

In a way, that was true for one member of the Military Historical Tours group, Chief Warrant Officer Allan G. MacKay Jr., U.S. Naval Reserves, retired, and president of the Mount Vernon, Wash., Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, North Cascade Chapter No. 5. MacKay was 21/2 years old, and his mother and father, a Navy chief, lived in a four-plex on Ford Island near the battleship USS Maryland and outboard of the USS Oklahoma.

"Dad had gone to work at the Radio Communications Building near the airfield," MacKay said. "Mom and I were sleeping when the attack began. We were awakened, and she yelled at a neighbor to see what was going on. My only memory is standing in bed, my hands on the windowsill and looking outside and seeing the whole world on fire and everything is in color. The nightmare is always the same. That is all I remember. My mother suffered shell shock, what today we call PTSD, and couldn't stand low-flying airplanes or watching war movies.

"When she ran for safety with me, she said she grabbed two bottles of milk and a blanket. Machine gun bullets from the Japanese planes came through the walls and window, and a bullet went through her nightgown. She hid with me in a small concrete basement room, and bullets came in and ricocheted around us, burning her chest and her arm. She said we were found by a search party around three o'clock in the afternoon and taken to the Bachelor's Officers Quarters."

At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the Punchbowl, people visited the graves of relatives and friends. I stopped at the marker of Lt. Col. John Augustus Butler, Navy Cross recipient and commander of First Battalion, 27th Regiment, Fifth Marine Division, and his wife, Emma Denise, parents of Marine veteran and current president of the Fifth Marine Division Association, John Butler. He was 5 years old when his father was killed.

On up the Punchbowl hill, I met four Rosie the Riveters: pipe welder Marian Wynn, draftsman Marian Sousa and journeymen welders Kay Morrison and Agnes Moore. All worked at one of the Kaiser shipyards in Richmond, Calif., during the war. All were in their 90s, and all later rode down Kalakaua Avenue in the parade on the evening of Dec. 7, waving and beaming.

But just before boarding the shuttle at the bottom of the hill at the Punchbowl, the group spoke with a Pearl Harbor survivor, Don Ollom of Osakis, Minn. I heard someone say he was an Iwo Jima veteran and asked him what outfit he'd been in.

"D-2-28," he said.

"I know a man who was in D-2-28," I said. "Bob Mueller."

"No ...," he said. "You know Bob, the Mighty Mo? He was one of my best friends. We owned a car together. Where is he now? He was from Omaha, but I heard he moved to California 20 years ago."

I called Bob in California that evening and told him I'd met one of his buddies. Mueller had the same reaction, told me the same thing and said he hadn't seen Ollom since the war was over but would be in touch now.

Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot and Distinguished Flying Cross recipient John Powell, a longtime, knowledgeable and personable director for Military Historical Tours, also led the group on a tour of the USS Missouri, where the formal surrender was signed by the Japanese on Sept. 2, 1945.

On the morning of Dec. 6, we left the hotel at 5:15 a.m. for the USS Arizona to attend the Blackened Canteen Ceremony that memorializes a bombing raid over Shizuoka, Japan, on the night of June 20, 1945, when two Army Air Force B-29s from the 314th Bomb Wing collided and killed 23 crewmen.

In the same raid, more than 2,000 Shizuoka citizens also died. Dr. Hiroya Sugano, who was a child at the time, and his family lived through the raid. He and a man named Fukumatsu Itoh visited the crash site the next morning. Itoh pulled two airmen who were still alive out of the wreckage, but they soon died. Itoh also picked up a blackened canteen, which appeared to have the handprint of the man who had owned it.

Itoh, a devout Buddhist, buried the American crewmen alongside the residents who had also been killed. He was condemned by the local citizenry, but he began conducting an annual ceremony to honor those who had died: A silent prayer was offered, and bourbon whiskey was poured in the crash site memorial as an offering to the spirits of the fallen, both Japanese and American.

As an adult, Sugano eventually met Itoh and was greatly impressed and promised to carry on the tradition, which he has done since 1972. He has attended the Dec. 7 commemoration at Pearl Harbor for the last 25 years. The battered canteen has become an inspiration for peace as Sugano and others pour the bourbon from the canteen into the water over the sunken USS Arizona.

The next morning, the group again left the hotel at 5:15 a.m. and inched along toward Pearl Harbor after the shuttle hit the traffic and took an hour and a half to go the 12 to 15 miles to Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickman, where the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration was held that morning with nearly 4,000 people in attendance.

The impressive two-hour ceremony began with a moment of silence, during which the USS Halsey passed by the USS Arizona Memorial, followed by a missing-man flyover; the presentation of colors; the National Anthem and the Hawaii Pono'i, the state song of Hawaii; a Hawaiian blessing; a prayer for peace; guest speakers; keynote speaker Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander, U.S Pacific Command; wreath presentations; benediction; a rifle salute by the Marine Corps; Echo Taps and postlude by the Pacific Fleet Band; a vintage plane fly-by; and a tugboat water tribute.

In his keynote speech, Harris said, "You can bet that the men and women that we honor today —and those who died that fateful morning 75 years ago —never took a knee and never failed to stand whenever they heard our National Anthem played."

Ray Elliott is an author and a former high school teacher who lives in rural Urbana.