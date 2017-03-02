Call for Summer Fun Guide events

The News-Gazette will publish its annual Summer Fun Guide â€” a calendar of festivals, plays, concerts, donkey races, etc. â€” on May 24. If you'd like your event to be included â€” free of charge â€” let us know by April 24.

To submit your item for consideration, email features@news-gazette.com or post it to our online calendar. The calendar will list activities between May 25 and Sept. 30.

For the first time in years, we are making a concerted effort to include summer camps for kids in our guide. Those also can be submitted to our online calendar or emailed to features@news-gazette.com.