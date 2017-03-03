Religion calendar, March 3-9, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit.

Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, seven days a week, today to April 9, on the public sidewalks outside Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. Community-based, peaceful prayer to end abortion in this community and beyond. All ages and faiths welcome. This is a coordinated international mobilization with people praying all over the world. Details at 40daysforlife.com and on Facebook at 40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana. Contact sostrow@mchsi.com or 841-1943.

World Day of Prayer. 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., U. The 2017 celebration, held in 170 countries, begins at the first sunrise in the Pacific region and, following the Earth's rotation, will spread around the world. The women of the Philippines wrote the program and share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God's profound love and acceptance. Call 377-9148.

Open house. 6:30 p.m. March 10, Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. Event will include a presentation about the Christ-centered learning environment, parent perspective, alumni perspective, meeting the teachers, a school tour and refreshments. For information, call 394-2547 or christlutheranbuckley.com.

Grease Purim. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 11, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Come in your favorite costume and get ready to eat, join the parade, revel in the Shpiel and listen to the whole Megillah. Food items requested. Suggested donation, $5 per person with food donation, $15 per family with food donation; $10 per person or $25 per family without a food donation. Call 352-8140 to register. More information at sinaitemplecu.org.

Mahomet Christian Church Variety Show. 6 to 8 p.m. March 11, Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. This year's theme is: "Wizard of Oz!" Family night of fun. Enjoy singing, skits, art displays and more. Refreshments will be served after the show. Free. Call 586-3095.

Film and discussion. 2:30 to 5 p.m. March 12, Unitarian Universalist Church of Champaign-Urbana, 309 W. Green St., U. The film, "Cracking the Codes: System of Racial Inequality," is part of an ongoing series of films promoting dialogue and greater understanding between races. Discussion following the film. Child care will be provided. Call 384-8862 or go to uucuc.org for information.

BAZAARS / FOOD / FUNDRAISERS

Fish fry. 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Church Hall, 208 N. Pine St., Villa Grove. Cost: $4-$9; 5 years old and younger, free. Raffle tickets available at door. Dine in, take out or drive-thru at 832-8402.

Lenten Fish Fry. 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent, March 3 to April 7, Feeney Hall, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1033 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Cost: $4-$8, children under 5 years old are free. Call 359-4224 for more information.

Mega Work-A-Thon Service and Fundraising Event. Saturday, Major fundraising event for Empty Tomb, a local Christian service organization. The goal is to raise $35,000 in financial donations by pre-registered participants from churches all over Champaign County. Staple food items, collected by 26 churches in the area, to assist 500 local families will be put into boxes, then delivered to families in need. If a church would like to participate, find your church at emptytomb.org/mwat2017-church-list.pdf and then call Shannon Cook at Empty Tomb, 356-2262.

Loaves and Fishes. Noon to 2 p.m. March 11, Westside Park, Champaign. Come and break bread. For the homeless and anyone in need. Lunch, essential items and clothing. A ministry of Faith Church, Urbana. To donate, lovesandfishesil.com. Call 637-2883 for more information.

Benefit soup supper. 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 11, fellowship hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Menu: Chili, potato soup, oyster soup, sandwiches, pie and drinks. Benefit for Cindy Masko of Fisher, who is undergoing treatment for breast, brain and spine cancer. A freewill offering will be taken. If you are interested in donating, make the check to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843. The church is located between Mansfield and Bellflower.

MUSIC

Southern gospel concert. 6 p.m. March 11, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Featuring the Christian male quartet, Triumphant. For eight consecutive years, Triumphant has been voted favorite male quartet in the United States by the Singing News Fan Awards. Family-friendly entertainment with good music and clean humor. Advance tickets: VIP, $20; general admission, $5-$15; children ages 9 and younger are free. For tickets, call 841-3132.

SPEAKERS / LECTURE / SEMINARS

Public lecture. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Spurlock Museum, Knight Auditorium, 600 S. Gregory St., U. "The Religious Provocations of a Native American Civilization: Evidence from Emerald Shrine Center" by Susan Alt, Indiana University. Sponsored by Archaeological Institute of America/Central Illinois Society. Call 621-4675.

WORKSHOPS / CLASSES

CI, Faithful Citizen Workshop by Faith in Place. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Through interactive exercises and presentations, the policy director, the Rev. Booker Vance, and central Illinois outreach director, the Rev. Cindy Shepherd, will prepare you for citizen advocacy. Get ready for April 6, Environmental Lobby Day in Springfield. Register at faithinplace.org/events/ci-faithful-citizen-workshop or on Facebook event "CI/ Faithful Citizen Workshop." Call 493-5046.

First Tuesday Interfaith Dialogue Series. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, University YMCA, Murphy Lounge, 1001 S. Wright St., C. For more information, universityymca.org/faith_and_justice.

MISCELLANEOUS

Rescue Us Meeting. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 Frazier, Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 662-2106, 474-2306 or 274-0333.

Peace with Justice Sunday. 10:30 a.m. combined service Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., C. Guest speaker, Rabbi Alan Cook of Sinai Temple, Champaign. Cook serves as chair of the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County. The Jean Creamer-Heuerman Peace with Justice Award honoree for 2017 will be announced Sunday. Call 344-1120.

Fisher community blood drive. 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, River Valley Church of Christ, Fellowship Hall, 17 Owlcreek Lane,Fisher. To sign up, go to bloodcenterimpact.org using Code #70098. Contact Teri McCarthy of Community Blood Services of Illinois at 531-0718 for information.

The Blessing of Soil and Seed Mass. 2 p.m. March 12, St. Mary's Parish, 407 W. Pells St., Paxton. Sponsored by Ford-Iroquois Deanery CCW. Celebrant for the Mass is Bishop Robert Conlon, with concelebrants the Rev. Vern Arseneau, CCW Deanery spiritual adviser, and the Rev. Scaria Thoppil, host pastor and parish spiritual adviser. Attendees are asked to bring farm or garden seeds and soil to be blessed. A dessert bar will be provided following the Mass.