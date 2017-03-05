Letter from Birdland: Clothesline season comes early this year

Birdland has been mostly balmy with a side of blusterous chill. A few days ago, I woke to tiny crystals of snow swirling in the air, like a snow mist.

The dogs and I went out into the frigid morning to gather around the kibble bowls and then take our morning turn around the yard. The snow was coming down from gray skies, and our breath went up in short bursts of tiny clouds. But by noon, the skies were blue and the sun had warmed Birdland considerably. I decided it was a laundry day. Not just any laundry day, either, but the first clothesline of spring, even though true spring was still weeks away.

Now, I am someone who doesn't mind doing the laundry, but I love, love, love hanging clothes on the line on a blue day. I always feel a bit disappointed when I have to use the dryer.

I have an old, metal clothesline tree that should probably be recycled. It stands cockeyed in the yard, lashed to an old locust pole that held my great grandmother's clothesline, a long line in front of the garden. We took the other pole down years ago to make room for an addition to the house.

I dream of a new clothesline tree someday, one that doesn't make me duck my head to hang half of the clothes, but until then, this one will do.

I did make one new improvement for this laundry season: my new clothespin girl. I store my clothespins on the line, but they do get weathered out there. I remembered my mother's clothesline in my childhood backyard, stretching clear across from the eaves of the house to just inside the back fence.

She would start at one end, pulling a cloth clothespin bag along to grab pins out as she needed them, leaving a trail of fluttering laundry behind her until she got all the way across the yard. Sometimes, by then, it was time to go back to the other end and pull the dry clothes down.

Well, I've been thinking about that little clothespin bag for a while, and one day, I bought a little girl's purple jumper at a thrift store. I decided to make a clothespin girl. The jumper buttons up at the shoulders, and I sewed a seam across the bottom of the skirt, turning the dress into a bag.

My clothespin girl holds the pins in her belly, and I can button the shoulder straps over the clothesline to hold a ready supply. I don't have a long line, like my mother's, so the clothespin girl can't follow me down across the yard, but that's OK. She can stay buttoned in the corner of my clothesline tree, and I only have a few steps to reach it when I need a new handful of pins.

I carry the wicker basket out to the yard. The clothespin girl sits on top of the wet laundry, her belly full of the pins. The afternoon is windy and the air still holds a chill, and I hurry with my work, so my hands don't freeze. I shake out each shirt and dress and pair of pants, hanging them on the line. They flutter and dance in the wind. When I get to a sock, I leave an extra pin for when I find its mate. When I take them down, they are already paired.

It's not warm enough for the first clothes to dry before I'm finished, but it won't be long.

The dogs and I decide to take a walk before the evening kibble. We hike to the grass waterway that winds through the empty fields. When we get to the end, we stand looking toward the house for a minute.

How small the yard is — the windmill like a toy. The laundry flaps in the wind. The purple clothesline girl sways on the end, not so heartily, her belly still weighted down by a few pins.

I think for a moment about the ephemeral nature of laundry, how I will wear those clothes and they'll need to be done again next week. Is that why I take such pleasure in hanging my laundry in the wind, taking it down to sniff the freshness as I fold? Since I have to do it anyway, I might as well enjoy it as not.

The long shadows remind me that soon the sun will begin to set, and I need to get the laundry down before the dew adds a sudden dampness to my clothes. The dogs and I turn and wind down the waterway toward home.

Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She finds joy in the cyclical nature of everything. She wants to tell Nancy: time to go out and enjoy your day. You can read more of Mary's writing and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.