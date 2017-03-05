Library events, March 5-11, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, youths can explore technology from the past and play vintage video games at Teen STEAM: Retro Tech.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, Brenda Anne Wilson will talk about the impact of genetically modified organisms on food and the global food supply during the latest installment of the BioCafe: Science For Your Community, Science From Your Community series. Dr. Wilson is a professor of microbiology at the University of Illinois.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, the Cover-to-Cover Book Club will discuss Leila Ahmed's "A Border Passage: From Cairo to America — A Woman's Journey."

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can attend this month's Tech 4 Kids Open Lab, where they can tackle a tech project.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Nate & Lillie Story Room, children can take part in the weekly Play Date for Preschoolers.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lewis Auditorium, listen to poems come to life at Community Poems: A Group Reading by the CU Poetry Group.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, attend the 10th annual Fairy Tale Ball, featuring an evening of stories, crafts and games for all ages. Attendees are urged to come in costumes.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Megan's Reading Room, children and their families can attend Spanish Story Time. Listen to a story in English and Spanish, enjoy traditional songs and make a craft.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

The Monday matinee classic will feature a 1954 musical about a family of brothers looking for wives. It stars Jane Powell and Howard Keel. The movie will begin at 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m. Public performance rights are made possible through a grant from the DanvilleLibrary Foundation.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 5 to 11 can sample Irish stew at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, the Wonder Garden Club will talk about air plants (plants without soil) and make air plant hangers. The activity is for children 5 to 11. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 3 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, the Page Turners Book Club will discuss this month's selection, "The Princess Diarist" by the late actress Carrie Fisher.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, kids 5 to 11 can watch an animated movie about storks trying to deliver a baby to a family during Kidz Movie Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.