Travel/Tennessee: A stirring Civil War site

Photo by: Frank Hosek The sign for the Fort Donelson National Battlefield near Dover, Tenn. Image

Image

Image

By FRANK HOSEK

Lew Wallace, the Civil War Union general and author of "Ben Hur," once wrote this about Dover, Tenn.: "It was a village unknown to fame, meager in population, architecturally poor." Little has changed in 155 years. Located 67 miles west/northwest of Nashville on the Cumberland River, this town would in most cases be bypassed by people on their way to the home of country music.

But an intrepid individual, one who might like a touch of history or someone who just likes to veer off the beaten path, would be well-served to make the effort to seek out this hamlet. Situated just west of downtown Dover and 5 miles from the Land between the Lakes National Recreation Area is Fort Donelson National Battlefield Park.

In February 1862, the American Civil War was 11 months old. The Union had yet to win a major victory, and the war had stagnated in the East. In the West, Tennessee was the backdoor to the Confederacy. Its rivers and major roads were key arteries to the Deep South. Recognizing the importance of the twin rivers, the Tennessee and Cumberland, the Confederates built two forts, Henry and Donelson, one on each river that stood just 12 miles apart.

On Feb. 6, 1862, a combined army and naval Union force under the command of a relative unknown by the name of Ulysses S. Grant captured Fort Henry.

Fort Donelson, sitting high on a bluff overlooking the Cumberland River and armed with two batteries of artillery totaling 13 large guns, was a far stronger nut to crack. In addition, miles of entrenchments had been constructed to defend the land approach and were manned by several thousand fervent rebel soldiers.

Grant, hoping for a repeat of the easy victory at Fort Henry, convinced Flag Officer Foote to engage the fort from the river. The following afternoon, Feb. 14, Foote's fleet of six gunboats attacked. The fort's heavy guns, sitting high above the river, sent a devastating plunging fire into the ships below, damaging four of them and forcing their retreat with many casualties. It was a stirring sight for the beleaguered rebels.

The following morning, the Confederate forces surprised the Union right flank with an all-out attack in an attempt to open a hole for the rebels to escape through. Just as success was within their reach, confusion and incompetency reigned amongst the Confederate general staff as they lost their nerve and retreated their forces back within their lines. Grant took full advantage, attacking the weakened lines and forever shutting the door on any escape for nearly 13,000 rebel troops.

On the ensuing day, when Grant was asked for terms of surrender by Confederate Gen. Buckner, his reply brought him national fame; "No terms except unconditional and immediate surrender can be accepted." Thereafter he was referred to in the press as Unconditional Surrender Grant.

Fort Donelson National Battlefield represents a compact introduction to the American Civil War. Established as a National Military Park on March 26, 1928, it has been listed on the National Register of Historic places since 1966. Much of the battle site and earthworks surrounding Donelson have been preserved, making for a stirring historical experience for both young and old alike.

Today, standing on the nearly deserted meadows under overcast skies a century and a half later, it is difficult to image the horrific events that occurred here. The tranquil grounds belie the long ago clash of armies. However, staring down the black barrel of a large 32-pounder artillery piece looking out over the Cumberland gives one pause.

The park features an 11-stop driving tour that begins at the visitors center, which was closed for renovation and due to reopen this spring. It also includes the Fort Donelson National Cemetery and the Dover Hotel in Dover, where the surrender took place.

The first stop is a monument dedicated to the Confederate soldiers who fought and died there. It sits high atop a mound of earth thought to be near a mass grave of Confederate soldiers. To this day, no one knows for sure.

In addition, Donelson features nearly 7 miles of trails, a great deal of wildlife, including a pair of nesting eagles, and striking vistas. This serene park can provide a brief historical interlude or day's sojourn to explore its beauty and charm.

The Battle of Fort Donelson, in comparison to future battles of the Civil War, was a minor conflict. But it had a major impact. It marked the rise of one of the war's great commanders and opened the door to eventual invasion and conquest of the South's underbelly.

The park tells that story wonderfully and is well worth a couple of hours to explore.

There are no entrance or user fees at Fort Donelson National Battlefield. For more information, visit nps.gov/fodo/index.htm.

Frank Hosek of Bourbonnais is director of human resources at Carpet Weaver's Inc. in Champaign. His hobbies include travel, reading, writing and photography.