What's up, dogs?

Police dogs, now pretty much known as a "K-9s" or "K9s," are among our most loyal public servants, highly trained to help law-enforcement officers find culprits, lost people, explosives, illegal drugs and other contraband. We asked staff writer MELISSA MERLI to "interview" six area K-9s, asking personal questions as well as about their biggest busts. Here are our canine heroes:

J. 'JUNIOR' CASH

Champaign police

Breed: Czech-bred German shepherd.

Age: 5.

Weight: 86 pounds.

Handler: Officer Tina Haugen.

When I'm not working, I like to: Sleep or run until I'm tired.

Best find or arrest: Finding $1 million worth of crystal meth on a semitrailer.

Favorite game: Learning new obedience skills.

Favorite hangout place: My squad car. I love to work.

Best toy: That's a tough choice — my ball or my favorite bone.

*****

BLUS (pronounced 'Blues')

Danville police

Age: 2.

Breed: Malinois.

Weight: 63 pounds.

Handler: Officer Nathan Howie.

When I'm not working, I like to: I like to run in the yard and play with rocks.

Best find or arrest: I have lots of drug finds.

Favorite game: Anything to do with chasing a ball.

Favorite hangout: The backyard.

Best toy: A ball or a rubber pipe.

*****

KUNO

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Age: 2.

Breed: Belgian Malinois.

Weight: 70 pounds.

Handler: Deputy Tyrel Ledbetter.

When I'm not working, I like to: Chew on bones and watch TV in the garage.

Best find or arrest: I located two suspects hiding in an implement shed after they broke in and were trying to steal a vehicle.

Favorite game: I enjoy playing hide and seek in a building with the man in the bite suit. P.S.: He never hides very well.

Favorite hangout: The sheriff's office dispatch center, scamming snacks and lunch boxes from the dispatchers and trying to sit on their laps.

Best toy: I really like my water bumper but also have an unhealthy relationship with towels, blankets and shoulder mics.

*****

WYATT

Rantoul police

Age: 1 year, 11 months (send me a birthday card March 20).

Breed: German shepherd/Belgian Malinois, not necessarily in that order.

Weight: 80 pounds.

Handler: Officer Jerry King.

When I'm not working, I like to: Run and play in the backyard with my German shepherd brother, Romeo.

Best find or arrest: I find a lot of drugs, but my favorite thing I've found so far was a cellphone that fell out of a human's pocket as he was jogging through a park. He had been looking for it for over two hours in the freezing cold. It took me about three minutes to find it, but it only took so long because my handler started me on the opposite side of the park. It was returned with minimal dog slobber.

Favorite game: I like to exercise my handler by having him throw a ball as far as he can over and over again. I bring it back to him and he just throws it again until he gets tired and goes inside to rest. It keeps him in shape so I don't mind doing it.

Favorite hangout: The police-station break room. There are doughnut crumbs all over the floors for me to eat. I did also try an apple out of another officer's lunch bag, but I'm more of a fan of pears. Although I did get sick in the back of the squad car after eating 10 pears out of the yard. I felt bad watching my handler spray out the squad kennel in the freezing cold, but the pears were good.

Best toy: The guy that runs from me in the bite suit at training.

*****

CHEWY

UI police

Note: His name is a shortened version of Chewbacca. Both of his officer's previous dogs' names — Quinty and Roxey — ended with the letter Y, so Chewy wanted to keep that pattern for him.

Age: 2.

Breed: German shepherd, from Slovakia.

Weight: 80-85 pounds.

Handler: Officer Doug Beckman.

When I'm not working, I like to: Chill out and relax

Best find or arrest: Over 100 grams of cannabis, $5,000 and a vehicle — on my second day on the job!

Favorite game: Hide and seek.

Favorite hang: Wherever I am.

Best toy: Rubber ball on a rope.

*****

HUNTER

Urbana police

Age: 10 to 12. Depends on the veterinarian you ask. I really don't know because I was an orphan until the fuzz got me from an animal shelter in Macon County and taught me to search for drugs and people. Then I got a whole bunch of humans for family in the form of the Urbana Police Department. They all love me. I'm kind of a big deal there. I like making people smile. Are you smiling? See ... mission accomplished!

Breed: Black Lab.

Weight: 55 pounds.

Handlers: Sgt. Jay Loschen, 2008-12; Officer Mike Cervantes, 2012-present.

When I'm not working, I like to: Eat, be petted, swim and play.

Best find or arrest: Any of them when I do a good job and find someone, something or drugs because then I get to play. That's what keeps it fun for me! Although once I chased a guy for a long time who tried to hurt one of my Urbana police humans. He jumped in the water to lose me but I was like "No, not today!" I jumped in too. Dad (Mike) says I smell up the car like wet yuck when I swim at work so we had to pick up his scent on the other side of the lake. We were tracking him for a long time through the park and were almost to him when he must have heard us and gave up. That was a fun time.

Favorite game: Fetching bumpers or Kongs (floating toys) from the pond.

Favorite hang: Next to anyone who gives me food or pets me.

Best toy: Rolled-up burlap sack or a stuffed firehose.