Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker / Family Life: Growing for the mind, body, soul

By CHELSEY BYERS GERSTENECKER

This month we invited Nicole Musumeci, horticulture program coordinator, to write about her work in improving community wellness through the Prosperity Gardens and the READY Program. Once you learn about these community initiatives, you will understand another way that University of Illinois Extension is extending knowledge and changing lives.

Spring is upon us, and the folks at Prosperity Gardens can't wait to get back out into the gardens. Students from the READY Program have already placed the low tunnels over several garden beds and plan to do the seasons' first plantings this week. Bok choy, spinach and lettuce mix will be planted for the spring harvest. There is nothing better than getting out into the gardens before the official garden season starts, as the benefits to gardening are far-reaching. From breathing in the fresh air to watching something grow, the comfort and calm we find in working outdoors is immeasurable.

Prosperity Gardens, a local nonprofit urban farm, partners with the READY Program, an alternative middle and high school serving at-risk youths in the community. The organization works directly with students, providing educational experiences and employment opportunities on their raised-bed garden space. In the summer, Prosperity Gardens serves as a worksite and hires several youths from the community to work in the gardens, with daily duties including watering, harvesting and preparing for markets. This successful program has employed 22 youths in just five years.

The staff at Prosperity Gardens has certainly seen changes in the students they work with. Many youths find interest in the hands-on construction projects, while others simply enjoy planting and watching the garden grow. Another great advantage for youths is the stability of the garden space itself. Prosperity Gardens has operated on two city-owned lots for almost six years now, so this is a space the students can count on. They have certainly taken ownership of the gardens, and have pride in the work they do. A 2011 study at a juvenile rehabilitation center in southwestern Ohio with a gardening program showed that horticulture therapy helped the youths see themselves in a more positive light and helped them better manage their emotional and behavioral problems. Prosperity Gardens' staff can certainly attest to seeing these types of changes as well.

In addition to serving youths, Prosperity Gardens also aims to improve community wellness through another program, the Mobile Market. Most of the spring harvest will supply the Mobile Market, which serves patients and staff at France Nelson Health Center, as well as the community at-large. A pay-what-you-can market stand provides accessible, affordable locally grown produce to an area devoid of fresh food options. Prosperity Gardens hopes to expand this program into other areas of Champaign-Urbana where access to produce is scarce. Connecting people to healthy foods is a way we can use the gardening experience to improve the health and wellness of people in our community.

We are fortunate to live in a community where the natural world is all around us. From the rural corn and soybean fields to the flowers planted around town by the local park districts to the wonderful gardens tended to by Extension Master Gardeners, we are truly fortunate. The sprouting of many community gardens and youth programming at schools is also incredibly encouraging. It is our duty to be good stewards of the land, as the land continues to give and give to all of us.

For more information on the Prosperity Gardens or the READY program, you can reach Nicole Musumeci at nbridges@illinois.edu. To explore the numerous other University of Illinois programs, visit our local UI Extension website (http://web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/) or contact our office at 217-333-7672; or you can reach me at clbyers@illinois.edu.

Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker is the family life educator for University of Illinois Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or at clbyers@illinois.edu.